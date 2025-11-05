Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Patriot Awards

Stars unite as Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards gear up to honor the heart and heroism of America

The 7th annual Patriot Awards stream exclusively on Fox Nation at 8 p.m.

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Inside the making of the Patriot Awards statues Video

Inside the making of the Patriot Awards statues

Metal Art Company shares how elements from U.S. history were used to create the American flag statues that will be awarded at Fox Nation's 2025 Patriot Awards. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Fox Nation Patriot Awards return for another heartfelt evening celebrating the heroes who live among us.

This year’s recipients represent the best of America, including first responders, military members and community leaders making a difference.

The 7th annual event will take place on Nov. 6 at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Greenvale, New York, and will stream on Fox Nation at 8 p.m.

Sean Hannity raises his fist while on stage at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards ceremony.

Fox News host Sean Hannity raises his fist at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards at the Tilles Center in Greenvale, New York, on December 5, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Fox News’s Sean Hannity, host of one of television’s most-watched primetime shows, returns to lead the ceremony for a second straight year. The evening will include live performances and surprise moments with familiar FOX faces.

FOX NEWS ANNOUNCES PRIMETIME SPECIAL ‘CHARLIE KIRK: AN AMERICAN ORIGINAL’ TO HONOR CONSERVATIVE LEADER

Special guests will include Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Martha MacCallum, Benjamin Hall, Joey Jones, Will Cain, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and many more.

Erika Kirk at Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona

Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk, at State Farm Stadium, Sept. 21 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

This year’s ceremony will introduce a new award honoring the late Charlie Kirk, now a permanent part of the Patriot Awards. The prize will recognize individuals who champion the values Kirk lived for, including free speech, faith, and family.

His wife and the CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk, will accept the first of these awards. Kirk has carried forward her husband’s message and mission since his death in September. 

Country music star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean will join Fox News’s Jesse Watters to present the award to Kirk.

Following the presentation, Aldean will perform several of his signature songs, including "Try That in a Small Town" and "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

HANNITY HOSTS STAR-STUDDED SALUTE TO US HEROES INCLUDING CHARLIE KIRK AT FOX NATION'S SEVENTH PATRIOT AWARDS

President Donald Trump takes the stage with the word Trump behindhim

President Donald Trump takes the stage before he speaks at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Greenvale, N.Y. (Heather Khalifa/AP Photo)

First lady Melania Trump will also attend and receive the prestigious "Patriot of the Year" award, one year after her husband, President Donald Trump, accepted the honor following his 2024 election victory.

During her second term as first lady, Melania Trump has expanded her influence on politics and the world stage. Her focus has been on global child welfare issues.

In October, she announced that her discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin led to the return of eight Ukrainian children to their families.

She has also been a staunch advocate for the "Take It Down Act," which aims to protect children and their families from online extortion and exploitation. It specifically targets non-consensual images being shared online or sexual deepfakes.

Melania Trump writes personal letter to Vladimir Putin urging him to end Ukraine war for the sake of children devastated by the conflict.

First lady Melania Trump to receive the "Patriot of the Year" award at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards ceremony, recognizing her contributions to public service and advocacy work. (Getty Images/Samuel Corum)

Among the honors presented this year is the new "Honor Award," named after Fox News senior correspondent Benjamin Hall’s daughter, whom he credits with helping him survive a 2022 bombing in Ukraine.

Other award categories include Young Patriot, Heroism, T2T Stephen Siller Award, Most Valuable Patriot, Salute to Service and Patriot of the Year, all celebrating exceptional service to the nation.

MELANIA TRUMP TO RECEIVE PATRIOT OF THE YEAR HONOR AT FOX NATION'S PATRIOT AWARDS

This year’s trophies pay tribute to the 250th anniversary of America’s independence. Each is crafted from artifacts connected to the nation’s founding and fight for freedom.

Jason Aldean in a black short sleeve shirt and black cowboy hat performs on stage and outstretches his left arm at the Liberty Ball

Jason Aldean performs at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

"My team knocked it out of the park this year," said Shane Henderson, president of Metal Art of Wisconsin, the team behind the awards.

FOX NATION PATRIOT AWARDS TROPHIES FORGED FROM AMERICAN HISTORY WITH NAILS FROM GEORGE WASHINGTON’S CHURCH

The trophy is shaped like a waving American flag. Its flagpole includes nails from Trinity Church, where George Washington worshiped, and one stripe is crafted from his famous elm tree. The stars are hand-laid, made from musket balls and bullets used in the Revolutionary War.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Created in 2019, the Patriot Awards have become one of Fox Nation’s most beloved and anticipated events.

Tickets are on sale now, and the full ceremony will stream exclusively on Fox Nation.

Tunnel To Towers to present 'Stephen Siller Back the Blue' Award at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue