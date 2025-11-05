Stars unite as Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards gear up to honor the heart and heroism of America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Fox Nation Patriot Awards return for another heartfelt evening celebrating the heroes who live among us.

This year’s recipients represent the best of America, including first responders, military members and community leaders making a difference.

The 7th annual event will take place on Nov. 6 at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Greenvale, New York, and will stream on Fox Nation at 8 p.m.

Fox News’s Sean Hannity, host of one of television’s most-watched primetime shows, returns to lead the ceremony for a second straight year. The evening will include live performances and surprise moments with familiar FOX faces.

Special guests will include Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Martha MacCallum, Benjamin Hall, Joey Jones, Will Cain, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and many more.

This year’s ceremony will introduce a new award honoring the late Charlie Kirk, now a permanent part of the Patriot Awards. The prize will recognize individuals who champion the values Kirk lived for, including free speech, faith, and family.

His wife and the CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk, will accept the first of these awards. Kirk has carried forward her husband’s message and mission since his death in September.

Country music star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean will join Fox News’s Jesse Watters to present the award to Kirk.

Following the presentation, Aldean will perform several of his signature songs, including "Try That in a Small Town" and "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

First lady Melania Trump will also attend and receive the prestigious "Patriot of the Year" award, one year after her husband, President Donald Trump, accepted the honor following his 2024 election victory.

During her second term as first lady, Melania Trump has expanded her influence on politics and the world stage. Her focus has been on global child welfare issues.

In October, she announced that her discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin led to the return of eight Ukrainian children to their families.

She has also been a staunch advocate for the "Take It Down Act," which aims to protect children and their families from online extortion and exploitation. It specifically targets non-consensual images being shared online or sexual deepfakes.

Among the honors presented this year is the new "Honor Award," named after Fox News senior correspondent Benjamin Hall’s daughter, whom he credits with helping him survive a 2022 bombing in Ukraine.

Other award categories include Young Patriot, Heroism, T2T Stephen Siller Award, Most Valuable Patriot, Salute to Service and Patriot of the Year, all celebrating exceptional service to the nation.

This year’s trophies pay tribute to the 250th anniversary of America’s independence. Each is crafted from artifacts connected to the nation’s founding and fight for freedom.

"My team knocked it out of the park this year," said Shane Henderson, president of Metal Art of Wisconsin, the team behind the awards.

The trophy is shaped like a waving American flag. Its flagpole includes nails from Trinity Church, where George Washington worshiped, and one stripe is crafted from his famous elm tree. The stars are hand-laid, made from musket balls and bullets used in the Revolutionary War.

Created in 2019, the Patriot Awards have become one of Fox Nation’s most beloved and anticipated events.

Tickets are on sale now, and the full ceremony will stream exclusively on Fox Nation.