Erika Kirk reveals what she tells her daughter when she asks 'where's daddy?'

Erika Kirk, the wife of late conservative icon and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk has opened up about the pain of loss and the challenges of helping her two young children understand their father’s death.

In an emotional interview on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Erika opened up about how faith has guided her through grief and how she found a gentle way to explain Kirk’s death to her children.

The mom of two also described coping with the hardest part of her day, which is nighttime.

"Night time, always. I'll tell them about my day. I talk to them all the time. But the nights are the hardest, being in bed by yourself. Rolling over trying to get the goodnight kiss that's not there," she said.

"And anyone who's a widow knows what that means. It's so easy to take the little things for granted," Erika added.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated earlier this year at the age of 31, a sudden loss that stunned the nation. He left behind Erika, and their two children, a daughter born in August 2022 and a son born in May 2024.

As Erika works to navigate life as a single mother, she continues to lean on the faith that defined their close family and shaped their approach to parenting.

"You told your children that Charlie was going on a work trip with Jesus. Are they still asking, where's daddy?" Jesse Watters asked her in the hour-long exclusive interview.

"Yes, my daughter continues to ask," Erika shared with emotion.

"I told her the other day because she said, 'I just miss daddy and where's daddy? When is he coming home?' And I said, 'baby, daddy's still with Jesus.'

"And I say they are so busy. And I said, ‘if ever you want to talk to daddy, you just look up to the sky and start talking.’ I told her I said... ‘You know, daddy, daddy is in heaven,’" she said.

"She goes, 'so does that mean he's in a different house?' I said, ‘yes, baby, he is building a house for us. Some people would say a mansion. She goes, ‘I think I could go some time.’ Children are so precious. I said, 'baby, we will all go one day,’" Erika said, reflecting on the innocence of her daughter’s questions.

Erika is now the CEO of Turning Point USA. She has vowed to continue her husband's work and to never let his voice die.