Left-wing podcaster uses Mamdani win to push reeducation of 'crusty White people' to embrace multiculturalism

Left-wing podcast host Jennifer Welch expressed her joy at the election of New York City’s Mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, saying it was a sign of the turning political tide against the White conservatives she grew up with.

Welch has made headlines for her far-left rhetoric, such as laughing when seeing an activist celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death and arguing the Democratic Party should cater to such voters. She has also repeatedly voiced contempt for the conservative White Christian Americans she grew up with.

On Tuesday night, she was asked by former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan about growing up around country-club Republicans in Oklahoma.

"What is their reaction tonight to this Brown dude from Africa becoming mayor of the Big Apple?" he asked.

"This is their worst nightmare," she said in footage published on the Zeteo YouTube channel.

Journalist and frequent MSNBC guest Anand Giridharadas laughed at her comment.

"They are freaking out. White country-club Republicans, when they see educated, brown-skinned people like you all, and like Zohran, it is a threat to their privileged position that they hold, and they see it as un-American, and they see it as an attack on their way of life," she continued.

Welch went on to note that White conservatives lived through the presidency of Barack Obama, arguing Republicans used the same playbook against him that they now use against Mamdani. She said Mamdani has helped push multiculturalism into the mainstream.

"If it was all White people here right now, it would be boring as s---. I’ve grown up in those circles," Welch said. "Everybody needs some spice and color in their lives. Life's a lot better. And that's the coolest thing about America. Americans have no culture except for multiculturalism."

"Well said," Hasan agreed.

"And we need to teach people how to embrace that," Welch continued, appearing to refer to White Americans. "These crusty white people, they need to learn how to embrace it, because they do when they pick their entertainment, and they need to when they start picking representatives."

Hasan said Mamdani is everything Republicans accused Obama of being.

"As I pointed out earlier today, he's everything they said Obama was, but wasn't. He actually is a Muslim socialist from Africa. That's going to break their brains," he said.

