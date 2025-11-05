Houston police union recruits 'disgusted' NYPD officers after New York City elects Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday, the Houston Police Officers’ Union seized the opportunity to recruit "disgusted" NYPD officers to the Texas city's police force.

"NYPD, are you disgusted with the election of Zohran Mamdani? Join us!" the union's post on X read. "The Houston Police Department is hiring police officers!"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sarcastically chimed in on X, joking, "After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC."



The President of the Houston Police Officers Union, Douglas Griffith, told Fox News, "We believe socialism is going to be bad for law enforcement in New York City. There is opportunity here in Houston for officers to come, make a great life for themselves, the cost of living is a lot less, and you can actually do police work and be supported by our mayor and our city council."



"Unlike the Mayor-elect in New York who have called the NYPD racist, corrupt, and called for defunding their department. This rhetoric will demoralize the officers of the NYPD and will lead to officer[s]leaving for better agencies," he continued. "We truly hope that any NYPD officer who would like to join an organization that will support them then they should go to HPDcareer.com or contact the HPOU."

The Houston union posted another flyer which listed the benefits of their the police force.

From a "36.5% pay raise just approved over 5 years" to "affordable housing" and "supportive citizens," the Houston union sought to seize on what could be a life-changing reality for cops in the Big Apple under Mamdani’s leadership.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Mamdani previously called to "defund" the "rogue agency" of law enforcement, describing the NYPD as a "racist, anti-queer and a major threat to public safety."

The mayor-elect previously expressed interest in keeping current NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch, but she has yet to confirm her position under the new Mamdani administration.

