Vivek Ramaswamy reveals main lesson learned by GOP after Democrats' big wins on Election Day

Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday and laid out the critical lesson the GOP should take away from the Democrats’ big Election Day wins Tuesday.

After sweeping Democratic victories across New York City, Virginia and New Jersey, the former GOP presidential candidate and ex-chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) claimed his "top lesson" was to concentrate on domestic economic policy.

"We have got to focus now on domestic economic policy," he said. "People across the country feel like their electric bills have gotten too high, feel like healthcare costs are out of control, grocery prices or even if you think about even just the daily cost of living or the affordability of housing.

"We're the party that has the right solutions. We just need to talk about that more vocally.

"I want to see the Republican Party be the party that actually leads the way, rather than just sweeping this under the rug," he added.

Ramaswamy, who is running for Ohio governor, also emphasized the need to eliminate any "red tape" that had accumulated under the Biden administration.

"At the federal level, many states still have red tape (with) houses. We want more houses built, but there are land use restrictions that limit the construction of new homes. So, we've got to increase the supply of everything that matters," he said.

"Democrats have constructed a lot of red tape for a long time, both under the Biden administration and at the state level. We need to unleash production of everything that matters. President Trump is setting that tone at the federal level, but it's not just up to him," Ramaswamy warned.

In light of the GOP’s losses Tuesday night, Ramaswamy said he would also focus on winning back younger voters, including the female demographic, by reviving the idea of the American dream.

"We have to revive, Laura, the idea of the American dream," he said before further outlining his approach.

"They're a generation that's skeptical of that idea of the American dream, when homeownership feels like it's a little bit out of reach, like they're working hard in the labor market but not quite getting ahead," he said.

"This actually starts a lot younger. It starts with our education system, and this is an area where, again, we as Republicans can lead to say that the job of our K through 12 education system is to prepare our young people to be effective contributors to the workforce.

"So, a lot of those young Americans are cynical of that American dream," he added before urging people "not be cynical about this country."

"We're the last best hope on planet Earth where you're going to be able to pursue that opportunity. We just got to convince those young people to come along with us," he added.

Republicans lost several key races across the country Tuesday night. In Virginia, Democrat Jay Jones unseated Republican incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Ramaswamy left Ohio for short stints in recent weeks to back Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia and Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey.

At the time, Ramaswamy said GOP victories would "set the table for even bigger and more decisive victories, hopefully in places like Ohio next year."

In New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill won, and Zohran Mamdani captured the New York City mayoral race.