Meghan Markle returns to acting despite claiming she was 'done' after royal exit: report

Meghan Markle is reportedly returning to acting for the first time since walking away from the profession after she and Prince Harry became engaged seven years ago.

Markle was spotted on the set of "Close Personal Friends" Nov. 5 in Pasadena, California, People magazine reported.

The movie stars Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding. Markle will reportedly play herself in the film.

A source confirmed to the outlet that Markle seemed "relaxed and happy" with her small role in the movie.

"Meghan was on the set today. She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth," the insider told People.

Archewell and Amazon MGM Studios did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Following her engagement to Harry, Markle walked away from her role on "Suits." Markle portrayed Rachel Zane for seven seasons in the drama.

An Amazon MGM Studios source told The Sun Markle has been "swamped" with acting offers, but she opted to decline them until this opportunity came along.

"This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right," the source said.

"It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set. Everyone involved is super excited and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement."

The outlet reported that Harry supports his wife's decision to return to acting.

"Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy," a source told The Sun.

In 2020, Harry and Markle stepped away from their royal duties and later moved to Montecito, California. They share two kids together, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In 2017, Markle gave an interview with Harry, announcing their engagement and her decision to leave acting behind.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," Markle said at the time, according to People.

"It’s a new chapter. Right? And also keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years. So, we're very very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series. And, for me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, 'You know what, I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I've done there. And now it's time to, as you said, work as a team with you.'

"I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on.

"Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen, and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously," she added.

In 2022, Markle was asked by Variety if she would return to acting.

"I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," she replied.

