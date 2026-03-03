Timeline tracks diplomat’s path from college overachiever to alleged highway ‘road rage’ mass stabber

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The diplomat accused of fatally stabbing one person and injuring three others in a Sunday highway "road rage incident" once graduated with academic honors and built a career that took him to the U.S. State Department.

Jared Llamado, 32, fatally stabbed Michele Adams, 39, and injured Dana Bonnell, 36, Mary C. Flood, 37, and Heather Miller, 40, according to Virginia State Police. Llamado also stabbed his own dog to death, authorities said. The incident happened on I-495 southbound at 1:17 p.m. in Fairfax County , about 30 minutes from Washington, D.C.

Officials said the stabbings did not appear to be targeted, and none of the victims besides the dog were in Llamado's car at the time. Llamado, who was armed with a knife, was shot by a state trooper in self-defense and died at a local hospital, authorities said. The trooper wasn't injured.

"A Virginia State Police trooper was called to the scene at approximately 1:17 p.m. for a reported road rage incident. When the trooper arrived on scene, he was confronted by a male suspect carrying a knife," Virginia State Police wrote in a news release. "The trooper then shot the suspect in self-defense. The suspect, Jared Llamado, 32, of McLean, Va., was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Llamado later succumbed to those injuries. The trooper was not injured."

The U.S. Department of State confirmed Llamado was a foreign service officer with the agency.

"We are aware of the tragic incident that involved a Foreign Service Officer and occurred on Sunday, March 1, in Fairfax County, Virginia," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy."

On Feb. 22, Llamado posted a picture with several friends on social media, appearing to be happy and upbeat.

"Dinner with my long time friends and coworkers!" Llamado wrote, in what would be his last Facebook post.

Here's a timeline of Llamado's work and education history leading up to the stabbing incident, according to his LinkedIn and social media:

2011 - Began studying at George Mason University:

In 2011, Llamado began studying at George Mason University to earn a degree in applied information technology.

2015 - Graduated from George Mason University:

In 2015, Llamado graduated from George Mason University with a degree in applied information technology. Llamado said on LinkedIn that he graduated with a 3.76 grade point average, which landed him on the dean's list for seven of his eight semesters. He also said he graduated magna cum laude.

July 2015 to June 2018 - Employed as a network engineer at OSIbeyond

June 2018 to June 2020 - Employed as an IT Network Engineer at ECC IT Solutions, LLC

June 2020 to October 2021 - Employed as a senior solutions engineer at R3 LLC

November 2021 to July 2024 - Employed as a senior network engineer at LMS Technical Services

September 2024 to March 2026 - Employed as a diplomatic technology officer at the U.S. Department of State

While working at the Department of State, Llamado said he was living in Copenhagen, Denmark, but appeared to be back in the United States recently.

March 1: Police say Llamado went on a stabbing spree in a "road rage incident":

According to dispatch audio obtained by Fox News Digital, the stabbing incident "started out as a property damage crash," then the suspect began "stabbing people with a knife."

The dispatch operator said that there were "multiple victims in the roadway."