Democratic Party divide on display at debate; A look at Tuesday's winners and losers

Democratic Party divide on display in Motor City melee

It was a battle for the soul of the Democratic Party on stage in the Motor City. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren -- the presidential primary field's liberal standard-bearers -- were pulled into what was essentially a two-and-a-half-hour fight with their more moderate rivals Tuesday night at the second round of Democratic nomination debates. The result was the party's divide on full display, with the center-left (and lower-polling) contenders fiercely arguing that policies like "Medicare-for-all" and the Green New Deal will "FedEx the election" to President Trump, and the higher-profile candidates on the left flank just as fiercely arguing that their policies are the kind of bold solutions America needs.

The exchange of the night may have belonged to Sanders and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio. At one point Sanders fired back at Ryan for claiming the U.S. senator from Vermont didn’t really know the so-called “Medicare-for-all” plan would provide coverage better than the current plans Americans would lose if the country moved to a single-payer system. “I do know. And I wrote the damn bill,” Sanders snapped.

As for winners and losers in Tuesday's debate, Doug Schoen, a Fox News contributor and Democratic consultant, thought Warren controlled the night. But Schoen also believes the Democratic Party as a whole came away as a general loser, since a lack of unity threatens its chances of defeating Trump in 2020. CLICK HERE for Fox News Digital's key takeaways from Tuesday's debate.

Will 'Sleepy Joe' become 'Smokin' Joe'?

The sharp divisions within the Democratic Party may become even more visible during Wednesday’s second Democratic debate in Detroit. The evening will feature: former Vice President Joe Biden; U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado; Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; Cory Booker of New Jersey; and Kamala Harris of California; businessman Andrew Yang; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; and former Obama Cabinet member Julián Castro. Observers will be closely watching Biden to see whether he truly means he will not be as "polite" as he was during his underwhelming performance in the first round of debates in Miami in June. Biden admitted he was unprepared when Harris challenged him over his opposition decades ago to federally mandated school busing. Things could get heated Wednesday between Biden, Harris and Booker, who is looking for a boost in his White House campaign. Booker has questioned Biden’s civil rights record and attacked him for his comments on being able to work with segregationist senators.

Fed prepared to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade

For the first time since the start of the recession more than a decade ago, the Federal Reserve is poised to cut interest rates in hopes of shielding the 11-year economic expansion from growing global uncertainties. The central bank is expected to announce its decision on interest rates at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. The gradual decrease in the benchmark federal funds rate — economists anticipate the U.S. central bank to lower it by a modest quarter of a percentage point — would end an era of monetary tightening by policymakers, who have voted nine times since 2015 to raise interest rates, as recently as December.

'Entirely divorced from the facts': Judge dismisses DNC hacking lawsuit against Trump campaign

A federal judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) against key members of the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks over hacked DNC documents, saying they "did not participate in any wrongdoing in obtaining the materials in the first place" and therefore bore no legal liability for disseminating the information. The ruling came as Democrats increasingly have sought to tie the Trump team to illegal activity in Russia, in spite of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings that the campaign in fact refused multiple offers by Russians to involve them in hacking and disinformation efforts. President Trump, in a tweet late Tuesday, noted that the judge in the case, John Koeltl, was appointed by former President Clinton. Trump called Koeltl's decision "really big stuff'" and "yet another total & complete vindication and exoneration."

Trump doubles down on criticism of Cummings and Baltimore, denies being racist

President Trump issued a sharp message Tuesday to House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. -- the real oversight is needed in the congressman’s home district. Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Trump was asked about the ongoing feud between him and Cummings since Trump made derogatory remarks about Baltimore, which Cummings represents. “Take your Oversight Committee and go to Baltimore, you’ll learn a lot,” Trump said. The president has been accused of racism for lashing out at Cummings and calling his district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." Trump on Tuesday declared that he is "the least racist person" in the world and that he has received a groundswell of support for his comments about Baltimore and its corruption.

