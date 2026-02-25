College student found in snow-covered car dies of carbon monoxide poisoning during Rhode Island blizzard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A college student was found unconscious inside a snow-covered car during a Rhode Island blizzard and later died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the Newport Police Department said Tuesday.

Police and fire crews responded around 7:20 p.m. Monday to a parking lot off Bellevue Avenue after receiving a report of a person inside a vehicle.

When first responders arrived, they found 21-year-old Joseph Boutros, a Salve Regina University student, unconscious inside.

Officials said Boutros had been charging his cellphone inside the car, which was covered in snow and not running.

Newport Fire Rescue transported him to Newport Hospital’s emergency room, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the "tragic" incident appears to be accidental and reminded the public to ensure vehicle exhaust pipes are clear of snow and debris when cars are idling, as blocked exhaust systems can lead to dangerous carbon monoxide buildup.

According to his profile on the Salve Regina athletics website, Boutros was an offensive lineman on the university’s football team.

The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Criminal Justice and Criminology major was from Bohemia, New York, and graduated from Connetquot High School. He was a member of the Class of 2026.

The Salve Regina football team paid tribute to Boutros in a post on Instagram.

"The Salve Football family is heartbroken by the passing of Joseph Boutros. Joseph’s contagious smile, positive spirit, and genuine love for his brothers left a lasting impact on everyone in our program. He was more than a teammate, he was family," the team wrote.

"We will honor his legacy by carrying forward the same passion, unity, and joy he brought to us every single day. Rest easy, Joseph."

The National Weather Service said Monday the historic blizzard dropped 37.9 inches of snow at T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, the greatest single snowstorm total ever recorded there, surpassing the blizzard of 1978.