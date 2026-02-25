Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Ohio courtroom devolves into chaos after sentencing in death of teen

Judge forced to cancel morning hearings as multiple people cited following disturbance

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Families at a Hamilton County, Ohio, sentencing hearing in the case of the death of a teen confronted each other in the courtroom Tuesday. (Courtesy: WXIX)

Emotions boiled over inside an Ohio courtroom Tuesday, after a judge sentenced a Cincinnati man in the shooting death of a teenager, setting off a shouting match that escalated into a courthouse brawl.

The chaos unfolded after the families of Latrelle Rogers, 20, and his victim, Edwin "Myzell" Arrington, 17, got into a verbal argument following Rogers' sentencing.

Rogers was ordered to serve 12 to 17½ years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Arrington's death, FOX 19 reported.

After Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Winkler read out the sentencing, one of Rogers' family members could be heard on video shouting, "Love you."

Latrelle Rogers

Violence broke out in the courtroom after Latrelle Rogers' sentencing. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Arrington‘s family responded with, "F--- you," leading to a fight that traveled through the courthouse and outside, according to the outlet.

"The disturbance was so loud it disturbed proceedings in my courtroom," Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher McDowell told FOX 19. "I saw multiple people being arrested and not complying with deputies’ orders."

McDowell told the outlet he was forced to cancel the rest of the morning's hearings, as the courthouse was temporarily closed.

A view of the Cincinnati skyline.

Latrelle Rogers lived in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

MULTIPLE INJURED AFTER GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT FUNERAL HOME DURING TEEN'S SERVICE WITH HUNDREDS IN ATTENDANCE

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple people were cited, but it is unclear if there were any arrests, according to FOX 19.

The shooting happened early Jan. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati’s University Heights neighborhood.

Police car lights

It is unclear what led to the fatal Ohio shooting. (Stephen M. Katz/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Officers found Arrington dead from multiple gunshot wounds and arrested Rogers more than four months later on May 22, according to the outlet.

Before Rogers' plea deal, he was indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
