Ohio courtroom devolves into chaos after sentencing in death of teen

Emotions boiled over inside an Ohio courtroom Tuesday, after a judge sentenced a Cincinnati man in the shooting death of a teenager, setting off a shouting match that escalated into a courthouse brawl.

The chaos unfolded after the families of Latrelle Rogers, 20, and his victim, Edwin "Myzell" Arrington, 17, got into a verbal argument following Rogers' sentencing.

Rogers was ordered to serve 12 to 17½ years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Arrington's death, FOX 19 reported.

After Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Winkler read out the sentencing, one of Rogers' family members could be heard on video shouting, "Love you."

Arrington‘s family responded with, "F--- you," leading to a fight that traveled through the courthouse and outside, according to the outlet.

"The disturbance was so loud it disturbed proceedings in my courtroom," Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher McDowell told FOX 19. "I saw multiple people being arrested and not complying with deputies’ orders."

McDowell told the outlet he was forced to cancel the rest of the morning's hearings, as the courthouse was temporarily closed.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple people were cited, but it is unclear if there were any arrests, according to FOX 19.

The shooting happened early Jan. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati’s University Heights neighborhood.

Officers found Arrington dead from multiple gunshot wounds and arrested Rogers more than four months later on May 22, according to the outlet.

Before Rogers' plea deal, he was indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.