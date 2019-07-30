North Carolina gun shop billboard mocks the 'Squad' as 'idiots'

A small North Carolina gun shop has drawn criticism from gun control advocates and progressives for a billboard calling four Democratic minority congresswomen "idiots."

The sign advertising Cherokee Guns in Murphy, 240 miles west of Charlotte, features photos of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. The group of freshman lawmakers is collectively known as the "Squad."

The store posted a photo of the billboard on its Facebook page Sunday, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The slogan reads: "The 4 Horsemen are Idiots" signed by "the Deplorables."

The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence called the ad "dangerous" and referred to President Trump's comments about the group when he told them earlier this month to return to the “crime infested places from which they came."

“Disgusting anti-government violent rhetoric from Cherokee Guns in North Carolina,” the coalition’s Monday Facebook post read. “Threats against members of Congress, particularly minority members are [rising] and it is driven by the president’s racial rhetoric.”

Cherokee Guns did not return messages from Fox News seeking comment Tuesday.

On Monday, the gun store added to the controversy with another Facebook post offering "4 Horsemen cometh" bumper stickers.

"Simple...eat a piece of bacon...tell us you're voting for Trump in 2020...then get your limited edition bumper sticker!!," the post read.

It said "snowflakes and Liberals" are not eligible for the deal.

The shop has used billboards to air political stances before. Last week, it posted photos of another billboard that featured a muscular Trump flexing his arms.

“No collusion. No Obstruction. Just Guns!!! One mile on the right,” the ad said.