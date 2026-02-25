Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Florida

Human remains found in submerged car believed to belong to Florida mother who vanished 22 years ago

Mary Lou Combs disappeared in 2003 after leaving home she shared with her mother and children

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than two decades after a Florida mother mysteriously vanished without a trace, divers have recovered human remains and her submerged car from a waterway.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced that divers recovered parts of a red 1996 Plymouth Neon, clothing, children’s toys, a Florida driver’s license and human remains believed to be those of Mary Lou Combs, a Palm Coast woman.

Combs was last seen on Aug. 19, 2003, leaving a home she shared "periodically" with her mother and three children, the sheriff’s office said. The 41-year-old never returned.

Her family became concerned when she never showed up to her daughter’s birthday party days later. While Combs had a history of disappearing, according to her family, not showing up to her children’s events was completely out of character.

three photos of Mary Lou Combs

Mary Lou Combs, of Palm Coast, Florida, was 41 years old when she mysteriously vanished in 2003. Remains recovered earlier this month from the Intracoastal Waterway near Palm Coast are believed to belong to her. (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office )

Combs also never picked up her final paycheck from her job at a local Food Lion.

For years, investigators chased tips and searched multiple locations, but no evidence surfaced.

rusted bumper on the back of white pickup truck

A voluntary dive team located what appeared to be a bumper matching Combs’ missing vehicle in the Intracoastal Waterway near Palm Coast in October 2025. (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office )

That changed in October 2025, when a voluntary dive team located what appeared to be a bumper matching Combs’ missing vehicle in the Intracoastal Waterway near Palm Coast.

The vehicle was later found upside down, buried in 14 to 17 feet of water and muck.

investigators searching waterway on a boat

Dive teams used dredging equipment to recover the contents of a vehicle submerged in the waterway. (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office )

A multi-day recovery operation involving the FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team and other agencies began Feb. 3.

Divers entered the submerged vehicle and used dredging equipment to recover its contents. Among the items pulled from the water were a steering wheel labeled "Neon," a manual window crank, a floor mat, a size 7 shoe consistent with Combs’ size, and children’s items including toys and a child seat.

DRAMATIC BODYCAM CAPTURES MOMENT SUSPECTED KIDNAPPER IS ARRESTED AFTER 40 YEARS ON THE RUN

Investigators also recovered a bone containing a metal plate believed to match an ankle reconstruction surgery Combs had undergone before she disappeared. Authorities are working to confirm whether the serial numbers match her medical records.

Intracoastal Waterway near Palm Coast where remains were recovered

Investigators believe Combs may have accidentally driven into the Intracoastal Waterway and drowned more than two decades ago. (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office )

Sheriff Rick Staly said he hopes that the tireless work of detectives can give Combs’ family the answers they need so they can "finally lay their loved one to rest."

"All the evidence gathered thus far suggests that the remains we have recovered are those of Mary Lou Combs," Staly said. "While this is not the outcome anyone hoped for, we knew locating Mary alive was extremely unlikely given the length of time she had been missing."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While rumors circulated for years that Combs may have died at a party and been disposed of, investigators say current evidence suggests she may have accidentally driven into the Intracoastal Waterway and drowned.

The remains are now with the medical examiner. DNA testing is underway to confirm identity and determine the cause of death.

Related Article

Missing North Carolina mom found alive after 24 years reportedly reveals why she left
Missing North Carolina mom found alive after 24 years reportedly reveals why she left
Close modal

Continue