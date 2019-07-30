Detroit debate: Liberal 2020 Dems forced on defense over ‘Medicare-for-all’

It was a battle for the soul of the Democratic Party on stage in Detroit.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren -- the presidential primary field's liberal standard-bearers -- were pulled into what was essentially a two-hour fight with their more moderate rivals Tuesday night at the second round of Democratic debates.

The result was the party's divide on full display, with the center-left (and lower-polling) contenders fiercely arguing that policies like "Medicare-for-all" and the Green New Deal will "FedEx the election" to President Trump, and the higher-polling candidates on the left flank just as fiercely arguing that their policies are just the kind of bold solutions America needs.

"I think Democrats win when we run on real solutions, not impossible promises," said former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, who elbowed his way into claiming considerable airtime during the debate.

Warren shot back: "I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for." The line drew loud applause from the room and crystallized the essential debate in the Democratic primary right now, as many in the field gravitate toward liberal policy positions amid warnings from other candidates about the implications for next November.

Some of the biggest fireworks, though, broke out early in the CNN-hosted debate.

A number of the more centrist longshots for the nomination threw punches at the biggest proponents of a government-run single-payer health care system that would eliminate private insurance – Sens. Sanders of Vermont and Warren of Massachusetts, the two top-tier progressive candidates standing center stage on the first night of the second-round primary debates.

Even before the questioning got underway, Delaney took aim at both of them – arguing in his opening statement that “we can go down the road that Senator Sanders and Senator Warren want to take us, with bad policies like Medicare-for-all, free everything and impossible promises that will turn off independent voters and get Trump re-elected.”

Minutes later, Sanders succinctly responded, telling Delaney “you’re wrong.”

And pushing back against criticism by Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan challenging Sanders' insistence that his Medicare-for-all bill will provide medical insurance equal to or better than the current plans Americans would lose if the country moved to a single-payer system, Sanders shot back: “I do know. And I wrote the damn bill.”

Warren joined Sanders in defending Medicare-for-all, chastising their critics.

“Let’s be clear about this. We are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away health care from anyone. That’s what the Republicans are trying to do,” she said to applause from the crowd.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, making his debate debut, also took aim at Medicare-for-all, emphasizing that “at the end of the day I’m not going to support any plan that rips away quality health care from individuals. This is an example of wish list economics. It used to be Republicans who wanted to repeal and replace Now we have Democrats as well.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota also took aim at a single-payer system.