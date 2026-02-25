Former Clinton, Obama official to resign from Harvard over Epstein ties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Harvard President Larry Summers announced Wednesday he will resign from his academic and faculty appointments at the Ivy League school at the end of the academic year, a Harvard spokesperson said, following the emergence of his communications with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

"In connection with the ongoing review by the University of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that were recently released by the government, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein has accepted Professor Lawrence H. Summers’ resignation from his leadership position as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government," a Harvard spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Professor Summers has announced that he will retire from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of this academic year and will remain on leave until that time," the spokesperson added.

Summers, a former Clinton and Obama official, said in a statement through a spokesperson that, "I have made the difficult decision to retire from my Harvard professorship at the end of this academic year."

"I will always be grateful to the thousands of students and colleagues I have been privileged to teach and work with since coming to Harvard as a graduate student 50 years ago," read a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"Free of formal responsibility, as President Emeritus and a retired professor, I look forward in time to engaging in research, analysis, and commentary on a range of global economic issues," Summers added.

Summers announced last November that he was stepping away from teaching following growing outrage over messages between him and Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Details of his ties with Epstein had come to light when a House committee released a trove of emails.

Summers was a former economic adviser to President Barack Obama and U.S. Treasury Secretary during the Clinton administration.

