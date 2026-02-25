Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein

Former Clinton, Obama official to resign from Harvard over Epstein ties

Larry Summers says it was a ‘difficult decision to retire from my Harvard professorship’

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Larry Summers admits 'shame' to Harvard students over Epstein ties Video

Larry Summers admits 'shame' to Harvard students over Epstein ties

Economics professor and former Harvard University president Larry Summers admits shame to Harvard students Wednesday over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as university launches investigation. (Courtesy: Lola DeAscentiis)

Former Harvard President Larry Summers announced Wednesday he will resign from his academic and faculty appointments at the Ivy League school at the end of the academic year, a Harvard spokesperson said, following the emergence of his communications with the late Jeffrey Epstein. 

"In connection with the ongoing review by the University of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that were recently released by the government, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein has accepted Professor Lawrence H. Summers’ resignation from his leadership position as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government," a Harvard spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"Professor Summers has announced that he will retire from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of this academic year and will remain on leave until that time," the spokesperson added. 

Summers, a former Clinton and Obama official, said in a statement through a spokesperson that, "I have made the difficult decision to retire from my Harvard professorship at the end of this academic year."  

UK OFFICIALS TO CONSIDER THE RELEASE OF CONFIDENTIAL DOCUMENTS RELATED TO EPSTEIN-LINKED FORMER PRINCE ANDREW 

Larry Summers and Epstein

Former Harvard University president Larry Summers, left, and Jeffrey Epstein. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images/ Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I will always be grateful to the thousands of students and colleagues I have been privileged to teach and work with since coming to Harvard as a graduate student 50 years ago," read a statement sent to Fox News Digital. 

"Free of formal responsibility, as President Emeritus and a retired professor, I look forward in time to engaging in research, analysis, and commentary on a range of global economic issues," Summers added. 

LARRY SUMMERS HIT WITH LIFETIME BAN BY HIGH-PROFILE ECONOMICS CLUB OVER EPSTEIN TIES 

Larry Summers and Jeffrey Epstein

Larry Summers, left, and Jeffrey Epstein. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images; New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Reuters)

Summers announced last November that he was stepping away from teaching following growing outrage over messages between him and Epstein, a convicted sex offender. 

Details of his ties with Epstein had come to light when a House committee released a trove of emails. 

Larry Summers Harvard

A video captured former Harvard president Larry Summers addressing a class with shame over Jeffrey Epstein communications after stepping back from public roles. (Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images : Lola DeAscentiis)

Summers was a former economic adviser to President Barack Obama and U.S. Treasury Secretary during the Clinton administration. 

Fox News Digital’s Emma Bussey contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
