Crowds at 'Defeat the Mandates' march demand end to COVID vaccine mandates nationwide

Washington DC 'Defeat the Mandates' march calls for end to 'draconian' COVID-19 vaccine requirements

The "Defeat the Mandates" march took to the streets and monuments of Washington, D.C., as protestors and speakers called for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates nationwide.

A number of major U.S. cities including D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Boston have implemented rules requiring residents to show proof of vaccination at certain establishments, such as restaurants and gyms.

The peaceful protest started around noon at the Washington Monument and headed first to the Lincoln Memorial, where it remained while a series of speakers took to the steps to share their experiences of the past year and their reasons to call for an end to the vaccine mandates.

Between 30,000 and 35,000 people attended the protest, demanding an end to vaccine mandates and passports and a call for reasonable debate and the power of informed consent.

"You're going to hear a lot of people talk about on the left say this is a big, anti-vax rally — it's people coming in to deny science," march organizer Will Witt, an author and political commentator for nonprofit PragerU, told Fox News Digital last week.

"But this march is about the mandate, and this march is about the Draconian measures that we're seeing all across this country right now, especially in places like D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco."



Biden weighs sending thousands of troops to counter Russia

President Biden is considering sending a few thousand troops to Eastern Europe and the Baltic States as part of a broader NATO effort to bolster NATO allies that border Russia and Ukraine, given recent tensions, Fox News confirms.

Advisors presented Biden with various options to respond to Russia's aggressive stance in Eastern Europe in a Sunday briefing at Camp David. The president is considering sending 3,000-5,000 U.S. troops to Romania and to Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia as part of a broader NATO effort. Other NATO countries may also contribute troops to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin not to try to move into neighboring countries.

The president is also considering deploying naval vessels to make port visits to NATO allies who may feel threatened. Some equipment and troops in these proposed actions would come from Europe and some would come from the U.S.

The U.K.'s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office disclosed on Saturday that it had information suggesting that Russia will plan to install a Russian puppet in Ukraine.

"We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine," a spokesperson for the British agency said.



Cruise ship with hundreds of passengers diverts to Bahamas after US issues arrest warrant over unpaid bills

A cruise ship with hundreds of passengers and crew diverted its destination path from Miami to the Bahamas to reportedly evade a U.S. warrant over $1.2 million in unpaid fuel bills.

"The U.S. marshal will be there with the arrest warrant if the ship shows up in Miami," J. Stephen Simms, the lead attorney representing Peninsula Petroleum Far East Pte. Ltd, told Bloomberg. "My good money is that it’s not landing in Miami, from what we’ve been told. Our client is determined to recover."

The luxury cruise ship, Crystal Symphony, was scheduled to port in Miami on Saturday after a two-week sojourn in the Caribbean, but diverted to the Bahamas with about 300 passengers and 400 crew members after a U.S. court issued an arrest warrant.

The ship is operated by Genting Hong Kong Ltd., which has been financially struggling since the pandemic affected travel. Peninsula Petroleum Far East filed suit in the U.S. to recover $4.6 million in unpaid fees for bunker fuel for three different ships owned by Genting, including $1.2 million from the Crystal Symphony, the Daily Mail reported.

Steve Hilton criticized the Biden administration in his Sunday night monologue for failing to deliver on campaign promises and said even the liberal press are starting to take note of the catastrophic presidency.

"Right after his first year in office, all the polls show that Biden is more unpopular than ever. That's because we've gotten the exact opposite of what we were promised," "The Next Revolution" host said during his monologue.

