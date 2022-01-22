Russia's purported plan to install pro-Kremlin leadership in Ukraine 'deeply concerning,' White House says

The White House is calling Russia's reported plan to install a pro-Kremlin leader in Ukraine "deeply concerning."

A spokesperson for the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said they have information indicating that the Russian government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine.

"We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine. The former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate," the spokesperson said.

The White House National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne told Fox News that the plot is "deeply concerning."

"This kind of plotting is deeply concerning. The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically-elected partners in Ukraine," Horne said.