Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Russia's purported plan to install pro-Kremlin leadership in Ukraine 'deeply concerning,' White House says

White House National Security Spokesperson Emily Horne said the plot is 'deeply concerning'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Patrick Ward , Jennifer Griffin | Fox News
close
Concerns of 'new Cold War' grow as Russia threatens Ukraine Video

Concerns of 'new Cold War' grow as Russia threatens Ukraine

Fox news senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane warns the economic sanctions that the U.S. leveraged against Russia are 'hollow.'

The White House is calling Russia's reported plan to install a pro-Kremlin leader in Ukraine "deeply concerning."

A spokesperson for the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said they have information indicating that the Russian government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine.

"We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine. The former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth &amp; Development Office said they have information indicating that the Russian government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth &amp; Development Office said they have information indicating that the Russian government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine. (AP)

The White House National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne told Fox News that the plot is "deeply concerning."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This kind of plotting is deeply concerning. The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically-elected partners in Ukraine," Horne said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.