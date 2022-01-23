State Department issues 'do not travel' warning for Ukraine as embassy staff is told to leave

The U.S. State Department has ordered the evacuation of American citizens in Ukraine amid the threat of Russian military action.

"U.S. citizens in Ukraine should be aware that Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine would severely impact the U.S. Embassy’s ability to provide consular services, including assistance to U.S. citizens in departing Ukraine," the State Department said in a travel advisory.

The State Department said in the travel advisory that eligible family members are being ordered to leave the country, while U.S. citizens in Ukraine should "consider" leaving the country.

BIDEN'S 'GREEN LIGHT' TO PUTIN ON UKRAINE WILL HAVE 'RIPPLE EFFECT' THROUGHOUT THE WORLD, CRITIC SAYS

"On January 23, 2022, the Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. direct hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action. U.S. citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the advisory reads.

According to the travel advisory, security conditions in Ukraine can "deteriorate with little notice."

"There are reports Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine. The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice," the advisory states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP