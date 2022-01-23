Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Missouri AG: Lawsuits against ‘illegal’ mask mandates in schools will ‘return power’ to parents

AG Eric Schmitt filed a 'few dozen' lawsuits against school districts

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Missouri AG files lawsuits against school mask mandates Video

Missouri AG files lawsuits against school mask mandates

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joins 'Fox & Friends' to explain how he's fighting for parental power in school districts.

As Missouri school districts are being criticized for continued controversial mask mandates, the state’s Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, revealed on "Fox & Friends Weekend" how he’s seeking justice for parents.

ERIC SCHMITT: The forced masking of school-aged kids is wrong… it's illegal. The General Assembly here in Missouri has never given this kind of power to school districts to force healthy kids, for example, to mask or to force healthy kids to quarantine. And so, we're taking them the court over that. And it's time to pry away this power away from bureaucrats at every level and return that power back to parents where they can make these decisions -- parents and families -- as it always has been. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Missouri AG: Lawsuits against mask mandates return power to parents Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.