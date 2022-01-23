Chiefs outlast Bills in epic playoff game, will meet Bengals in AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to help the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an epic playoff game 42-36.

Mahomes and Kelce connected on an 8-yard touchdown. They only needed one possession to beat Buffalo and head to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

The Bills and Chiefs went punch-for-punch in the final 2 minutes of regulation.

First, Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for a 27-yard touchdown pass and completed a two-point conversion to go up 29-26 with 1:54 remaining in the game.

That was way too much time for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Mahomes found Tyreek Hill across the middle and he sprinted to the end zone, giving a Bills defense the peace sign on his way to the score. The 64-yard touchdown pass helped put the Chiefs back up 33-26.

Allen wasn’t finished.

He led a six-play, 75-yard drive in 49 seconds to give Buffalo the lead back. He found Davis wide open in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown. The Bills were up 36-33 with 13 seconds left in the game.

Still, it was too much time for Mahomes.

He found Hill and Kelce on the drive to get in position to give Harrison Butker the chance to tie the game. Butker nailed the 49-yard field to send the game into overtime.

Mahomes finished 33-for-44 with 378 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He had a touchdown each to Hill, Kelce and Byron Pringle.

Hill led the Chiefs with 11 catches for 150 yards. Kelce had eight catches for 96 yards. Pringle finished with five catches for 29 yards.

Allen finished with 329 passing yards with four touchdown passes. Each of his touchdown passes went to Davis, who finished with eight catches for 201 yards.

Davis became the first wide receiver to have four touchdown catches in a playoff game. But its still wasn’t enough to top the Chiefs.

Kansas City now heads to its fourth consecutive AFC title game. They will play the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.