Voters sound off on 'insane' state of economy under Biden, say he's 'listening to too many liberals'

President Biden has been facing a rough week after marking his first year in office. Based on the latest Sunday shows, voters from across all political backgrounds have begun to take notice.

On CBS’ "Face the Nation," host Margaret Brennan appeared with a "Listening to America" focus group of voters to discuss issues concerning Americans. Among the six voters on the panel, not a single person claimed that Americans were in a better place than they were a year ago.

NY TIMES: MOST INDEPENDENT VOTERS DON’T CARE ABOUT COVID-19, BIDEN SHOULD ‘PULL A TRUMP’ TO RAISE APPROVAL

"All of you are saying no, even though the jobs picture is brighter, even though the direction of the economy recovery is happening," Brennan said.

Some of the voters on Brennan’s panel blamed "Covid fatigue" for the unfortunate state.

"They’re kind of in a lag on the science," Independent Trump voter Beth said.

"I think this whole country is suffering from Covid fatigue at this point. It has become confusing and depressing," Biden voter Mildred commented.

However, Brennan then asked, "Are you all concerned about rising prices and inflation?," to which every panelist agreed.

"I go to the grocery store now—I'm paying double the amount I was paying even a few months ago. Everything's gone up!" Mildred said.

The sentiment continued on NBC’s "Meet the Press" where host Chuck Todd spoke with a panel of three independent voters.

"President Biden is walking a tightrope. In addition to flagging enthusiasm in the base, he faces eroding support among independents," Todd reported.

PSAKI VENTS ABOUT BIDEN ADMIN’S ‘DEVASTATING’ WEEK: ‘HAVE A MARGARITA’

The panel similarly criticized Biden’s performance as well as his avoidance of issues they considered more important.

'It’s almost $400 just to go to the grocery store for three people. I mean, that’s insane,' one voter said.

"Leading into the argument about elections and election fairness in either direction turns me off," Georgia voter Jonathan Lochamy said.

"We got a lot of problems. We’ve got high inflation. We have supply chain issues," fellow Georgia voter Jason Murphy commented.

"I think he’s listening to too many liberals," he later added.

These appearances followed a Thursday report from the New York Times that surveyed 14 independent voters on political issues. Opinion editor Patrick Healy wrote that Covid no longer seems to impact Americans as much as the economy.

"How do independent voters feel about President Biden and America after his first year in office?" Healy asked. "Let’s put it this way: His weak approval ratings might go up if he pulled a Trump and just declared that America was moving on from the pandemic and he was going all in against inflation and high gas prices. Never mind about voting rights or avoiding another Jan. 6. It’s the economy, Joe."

Fox News’ Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP