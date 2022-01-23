DC police officer rushed to hospital after getting shot

A police officer was shot in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening and at least one suspect is barricaded in a nearby house, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The wounded officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"He was conscious and breathing when we brought him to the hospital," Fourth District Watch Commander Lieutenant Sayvon Weinfeld told Fox News Digital, adding that they are still awaiting a status update from the hospital. "Not believed to be life-threatening injuries but was struck by a firearm."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting happened near the intersection of 14th St and Quincy Street in Northwest D.C.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.