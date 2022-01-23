Matthew Stafford leads Rams over Tom Brady, Bucs; advance to NFC title game

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are headed to the NFC title game.

Stafford, who was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions during the offseason, completed 28 of 38 passes for 366 yards with two touchdowns, and kicker Matt Gay booted a 30-yard field goal as time expired, to lead the Rams to a 30-27 win to hold off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

The Rams will square off against the San Francisco 49ers for a third time this season, and the winner will advance to Super Bowl LVI.

Brady and the Bucs trailed 27-3 in the second half, but with the help of three Rams turnovers, Tampa Bay battled back and tied the game with 42 seconds left in the fourth when running back Leonard Fournette punched in a 9-yard TD run on fourth-and-inches.

The Bucs, however, never got the ball back on offense.

TOM BRADY GETS INTO REF'S FACE AFTER HE TAKES SHOT TO LIP, BLEEDS

On the Rams' ensuing drive, Stafford completed a 20-yard strike to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, which set up a 44-yard pass-and-catch to Kupp before Gay's game-winning field goal.

Stafford entered this postseason with an 0-3 career record, but he managed to lead the Rams to back-to-back victories to advance to the NFC Championship. Last week, he led Los Angeles to a wild-card round win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Brady, on the other hand, completed 30 of 54 passes for 329 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble.

The Bucs (14-5) season came to an end, and they will not have an opportunity to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

As Tampa Bay enters the offseason, the question that looms is if Brady will return for a third year with the Bucs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.