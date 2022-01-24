Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas woman allegedly tries to buy infant at Walmart for $500,000: report

The alleged incident occurred in Crockett, which is outside Houston

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas woman was arrested after a bizarre encounter inside a Walmart store where she is accused of offering another shopper $500,000 to buy the woman’s baby, according to a report. 

Rebecca Taylor, 49, was charged with sale or purchase of a child and was released from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a $50,000 bond, Click 2 Houston reported.

Rebecca Lanette Taylor is accused of trying to purchase a child

Rebecca Lanette Taylor is accused of trying to purchase a child

The alleged incident occurred at a store in Crockett, Texas, which is near Houston. The two women were reportedly on the self-checkout line last week. The mother—who was with her baby and one-year-old—told police that the woman commented on her son’s blonde hair and blue eyes and asked how much he costs, KETK.com reported. 

FILE: The alleged incident reportedly occurred on a self-checkout line inside a Walmart. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FILE: The alleged incident reportedly occurred on a self-checkout line inside a Walmart. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The report, citing the affidavit, said the mother laughed off the comment, but the woman allegedly said she had $250,000 in her car. The mom claimed another woman was with Taylor at one point. The mother said she alerted authorities. 

TEXAS ‘GRANDDADDY BANDIT’ WANTED BY FBI FOR ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO ROB 2 BANKS

The KETK report said the mother waited for the two women to leave the store, but they allegedly waited in the parking lot and screamed at her that the offer was now $500,000. The women eventually left, the report said. 

Police said in the affidavit they watched video from the scene and it appeared to match the mother’s claim, the report said.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Story tips can be sent to Eddie.DeMarche@fox.com and Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money