Ukraine
Published

Families of US Embassy personnel in Ukraine ordered to begin evacuating as soon as Monday: officials

Next week, the State Department is also expected to encourage Americans to begin leaving Ukraine by commercial flights

By Lucas Y. Tomlinson | Fox News
The State Department has ordered families of U.S. Embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin evacuating the country as soon as Monday, U.S. officials tell Fox News. 

Next week, the State Department is also expected to encourage Americans to begin leaving Ukraine by commercial flights, "while those are still available," one official said. 

Late Friday night, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine announced the first shipment of ammunition had arrived as directed by President Biden. 

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL LEADER WARNS RUSSIA WILL INVADE UKRAINE ‘IN THE NEXT MONTH’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

U.S. officials say small arms ammunition constitute the bulk of the 200,000 pounds of what the State Department is calling lethal aid – needed by Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines. U.S. officials also tell Fox that Javelin anti-tank missiles are expected to arrive early next week from the Baltic states and from U.S. military stockpiles.

UKRAINE-RUSSIA TENSIONS: NATO EXERCISE PLANNED FOR NEXT WEEK TO SHOW ‘DEFENSE OF THE ALLIANCE’

    FILE - An aerial view of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 2020.  (Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

    A view of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Jan. 21, 2022.  (Vladimir GerdoTASS via Getty Images)

Advanced Russian fighter jets have now arrived in Belarus, north of Ukraine.  The Pentagon is concerned that Ukraine's capital is "now in the crosshairs," another official added.

The U.S. government is planning to move "a ton" of weapons and ammunition into Ukraine in the coming days, officials say. 

Lucas Y. Tomlinson serves as a correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, DC. Follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews