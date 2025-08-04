California governor threatens to 'punch back' at Texas in heated redistricting battle and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. California governor threatens to 'punch back' at Texas in heated redistricting battle

2. Israeli official says 'decision has been made' on Gaza's future

3. DOJ launching grand jury investigation into Russiagate conspiracy allegations

MAJOR HEADLINES

CLEARED TO TEACH – Accused Devil’s Den killer passed background checks and entered classrooms full of kids. Continue reading …

PARADISE BEHIND BARS – Fugitive murder suspect flaunted vodka, video games in cell before alleged killing spree. Continue reading …

VIOLENT AFTERMATH – Cincinnati beatdown suspect arrested in Georgia as victim continues recovery. Continue reading …

‘UNCERTAIN RECOVERY’ – Wife speaks out after husband doused with gasoline in workplace assault. Continue reading …

NO ESCAPE – Hikers rescued by helicopter from remote beach after rising tides cut off their only way out. Continue reading …

POLITICS

AMERICA LAST – White House condemns 'despicable' comments from lawmakers at anti-US conference. Continue reading …

SPACE RACE – Trump admin fast-tracks lunar nuclear project as rivals threaten ‘keep-out zone.’ Continue reading …

TAXPAYER WATCHDOGS – DeSantis deploys DOGE teams to scrutinize spending in Broward and Gainesville governments. Continue reading …

FOREIGN INVASION – Trump admin urged to tackle 'urgent threat' from illegal Chinese nicotine. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'HAUNTS ME' – Chuck Todd says Democrats’ narrow losses have delayed needed debate on party direction. Continue reading …

TRUST SHATTERED – Comedian who voted for Trump lashes out over 'flip-flopped' IVF campaign pledge. Continue reading …

MEDIA SPAT – Radio host fires back after Trump calls him 'racist sleazebag' in heated exchange. Continue reading …

DOWNWARD DECLINE – Democratic pride in America hits new low amid party’s shift further left. Continue reading …

OPINION

SEN. TIM SCOTT – The secret behind Apollo 8's broadcast is a favorite story of Christian courage. Continue reading …

WILLIAM SHIPLEY – What the Durham Annex tells us about the Russiagate hoax. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

VIRAL THREAT – Highly contagious disease surges in some U.S. states. Continue reading …

SILENT KILLER – Deadly drug stronger than fentanyl spreads rapidly across the Americas, experts warn. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on boardwalk beginnings and meteoric magic. Take the quiz here …

SUBURBAN VALUE – Northeast suburb beats out entire country for hottest housing market in 2025 ranking. Continue reading …

BARNYARD BREAKOUT – Officers had a noisy runaway on their hands. See video …

WATCH

KRISTEN GAFFNEY – Dems are unhinged about Sydney Sweeney. See video …

BO LOUDON – America is back thanks to President Trump. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













