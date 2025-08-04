Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Air And Space

Transportation Secretary Duffy to announce nuclear reactor development plan for the moon

The transportation secretary who also serves as interim NASA administrator will order agency to solicit industry proposals

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
We’re going back to the Moon during Trump’s presidency, acting NASA administrator says Video

We’re going back to the Moon during Trump’s presidency, acting NASA administrator says

Acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy explains how the agency's Artemis program aims to return Americans to the Moon on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will reportedly announce plans this week to build a nuclear reactor on the moon, according to media reports. 

NASA has had discussions about the building of a reactor on the lunar surface, but Duffy's directive gives a more definitive timeline and expedites the process. Duffy also serves as the interim administrator of the space agency. 

"Fission surface power (FSP) is both an essential and sustainable segment of the lunar and Mars power architectures for future human space exploration missions," the directive states. "To properly advance this critical technology to be able to support a future lunar economy, high power energy generation on Mars, and to strengthen our national security in space, it is imperative the agency move quickly."

TRUMP TAPS SEAN DUFFY TO SERVE AS INTERIM NASA CHIEF

Sean Duffy and the moon in a split image

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reportedly plans to announce plans to build a nuclear reactor on the moon.  (Getty Images; AP)

China and Russia have announced on several occasions a joint effort to place a reactor on the moon by the mid-2030s, NASA said. If successful, that would potentially result in the declaration of a "keep-out zone," which could inhibit the United States from establishing a presence there. 

The move means that NASA will continue to have input in nuclear development, despite the Pentagon’s recent cancellation of a joint program on nuclear-powered rocket engines.

Duffy also issued another directive to quickly replace the International Space Station, a priority for NASA. 

SNUB OF MUSK'S NASA NOMINEE ALLY PRECEDED SUDDEN 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' CRITICISM, TRUMP FEUD

Moon

A supermoon with a partial lunar eclipse rises over Lake Michigan in Chicago, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Trump announced Duffy to serve as interim administrator of NASA in July as withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman in May.

Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut and longtime associate of Elon Musk, was nominated by Trump in December 2024 but faced mounting scrutiny over ties to Musk and SpaceX, which some officials viewed as a conflict of interest.

Trump confirms nuclear submarines 'in the region' ahead of Witkoff's Russia visit Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NASA has increasingly factored into the Trump administration’s national defense, innovation, and economic agenda.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.