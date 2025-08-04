Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Quadruple murder suspect Austin Drummond’s lavish life behind bars included alcohol, TV streaming

Austin Drummond was released from Tennessee prison in 2024 after serving 13 years for aggravated robbery

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
Security Expert slams 'negligence' on prison staff as Austin Drummond lived lavish life behind bars Video

Security Expert slams 'negligence' on prison staff as Austin Drummond lived lavish life behind bars

Former NYPD Detective and security expert Pat Brosnan said prison staff didn't do their jobs properly after Austin Drummond was seen with alcohol, a Roku and video games while serving his sentence.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Quadruple murder suspect Austin Drummond lived a comfortable life inside his prison cell filled with TV streaming, alcohol and video games, according to pictures he uploaded to Facebook.

Authorities continue to search for Drummond, 28, who allegedly killed James M. Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Cortney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15, according to the Dyer County Police Department. Their bodies were discovered on July 29. Police said an infant that was found on the front lawn of a random individual's house is related to all four of the victims.

Drummond served 13 years in Tennessee prison after being convicted of aggravated robbery and retaliation. The retaliation charge occurred while Drummond was in prison. He was released from prison on Sept. 1, 2024, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Pictures posted to Drummond's Facebook show that he had a Roku, handheld video game device, at least one cell phone, and a pantry filled with food.

TENNESSEE 'ASSOCIATES' OF QUADRUPLE MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED

  • Image 1 of 3

    Austin Drummond posted a picture of a bottle of alcohol inside prison. (Austin Drummond/Facebook)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Austin Drummond posted a picture of his prison cell pantry, loaded with food and supplies. (Austin Drummond/Facebook)

  • Austin Drummond prison cell
    Image 3 of 3

    Austin Drummond posted a picture of himself with two cell phones, a streaming device, and video game. (Austin Drummond/Facebook)

In one picture, Drummond can be seen with a bottle of Ciroc Vodka.

"Ciroc..... almost home living it up till I get there," Drummond wrote on Nov. 18, 2023, just under a year before he was released.

Former NYPD Detective and security expert Pat Brosnan told Fox News Digital the prison wardens didn't do their job correctly.

"I think there was a measure of both irresponsibility, neglect, and probably some recklessness as well in relation to not just the wardens, but the senior management staff, the captains, the deputy warden, the lieutenants," Brosnan said. "But the reality is they're supposed to have very frequent checks of the cells. They call them shakedowns. They shake down and make sure there's no drugs in there or any contraband. That's part of their policy and protocol in the state prison system, as well as the federal prison system."

Brosnan said it's "absolutely" a possibility that Drummond knew someone who worked at the prison, and that's why he had the contraband.

VEHICLE OF TENNESSEE QUADRUPLE MURDER SUSPECT FOUND AS DETAILS OF CRIMINAL PAST EMERGE

Austin Drummond booking photo

Austin Drummond seen in a previous prison booking picture. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

When Drummond allegedly killed the four individuals, he was out on bond in relation to an attempted murder charge. The attempted murder charge was filed in Dec. 2024, but officials said the alleged crime occurred while Drummond was still in prison.

It's unclear how Drummond got the contraband into prisons controlled by the Tennessee Department of Corrections, but he was charged four times with getting contraband into a penal facility.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson told Fox News on Friday that the vehicle was found in Jackson, Tennessee, but Drummond wasn't inside. A law enforcement official briefed on the matter told Fox News Digital that Drummond is likely still in Tennessee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Austin Drummond car

Austin Drummond is believed to be driving a 2016 Audi A3. (Dyer County Sheriff's Office)

Drummond is wanted on charges of alleged first-degree murder, kidnapping, four counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. 

Anyone with information about Drummond's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Dyer County Police Department by calling (731)-285-2802 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Tennessee Department of Corrections for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.