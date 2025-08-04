Highly contagious disease surges in some US states amid report of possible fatal case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is on the rise in some parts of the U.S., public health departments have reported.

The highly contagious viral illness is most prevalent among children under 5, but people of all ages can become infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In Virginia, the Fairfax County Health District has published an alert of six HFMD outbreaks earlier this year, mainly affecting children 4 and younger.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Health has confirmed 189 cases of the disease in St. Thomas, including a possible fatal case involving a toddler.

In March, the Pan American Health Organization issued an alert urging member states to "strengthen the prevention and control of hand, foot and mouth disease, especially in children, due to their high vulnerability and the risk of serious complications in the central nervous system."

Tina Q. Tan, M.D., an attending physician at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said that HFMD most commonly occurs during the summer and early fall when the weather is warmer.

"We are seeing more cases at this time," she told Fox News Digital. "It is a very common infection that is usually mild."

The viruses that most commonly cause the illness are the Coxsackie and Enteroviruses, the doctor said.

Spread and symptoms

HFMD can be transmitted through viral particles while sneezing, coughing or talking, the CDC says.

People can also spread the virus after touching contaminated objects and surfaces. In the case of blistering rashes, the fluid from the blisters can also spread the virus.

"The illness is very contagious, so it can spread quickly in daycare and school settings," Tan said. "Persons are most contagious during the first few days of the illness, but it can also be spread through stool for several weeks."

Infants and children can continue to go to daycare and school as long as they have no fever, are feeling well enough to drink and participate in activities, and have no open lesions or copious drooling when they have the mouth sores, according to Tan.

The primary symptoms of HFMD include fever, skin rash and painful, blistering mouth sores, per the CDC.

"The rash is most commonly found on hands and feet, appearing as raised or flat red spots that can turn into blisters," Tan told Fox News Digital.

"The painful mouth sores, blisters or ulcers can occur on the tongue, gums and mucous membranes," she added.

Treatment and prevention

Most people only experience mild illness and get better without treatment within seven to 10 days.

People can manage pain and fever with over-the-counter medications. They should also drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration, the CDC recommends.

While complications are rare, the CDC advises that pregnant women see a doctor if they contract HFMD.

"Patients or parents should seek medical care if they feel they are uncomfortable with the symptoms that they or their child are having and the symptoms are worsening; if they are unable to take adequate fluid and there is a decrease in urine output; or anytime they feel that there is a change in mental status," Tan said.

The most common complication of HFMD is dehydration due to painful mouth lesions that prevent adequate fluid intake, according to the doctor.

"It can also cause nail loss in those individuals who had involvement of fingers," she said. "Very rarely, it can cause serious complications like viral meningitis, encephalitis and paralysis."

To prevent the highly contagious virus, the CDC recommends washing hands frequently with soap and water.

People should also clean and disinfect common surfaces and shared items, such as doorknobs and toys, Tan advised.

There is not currently a vaccine for HFMD in the U.S.