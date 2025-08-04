Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Fifth suspect arrested in viral Cincinnati beatdown as victim details her 'ongoing battle'

Patrick Rosemond charged with felonious assault after FBI arrest in Georgia

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , CB Cotton , Julia Bonavita Fox News
A fifth person has been arrested in the violent Cincinnati beatdown that happened on July 26.

38-year-old Patrick Rosemond was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, and charged with two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The other suspects arrested in connection with the incident are Dominique Kittle, Jermaine Matthews, Montianez Merriweather and Dekyra Vernon. Matthews posted bond last week.

The FBI and Atlanta Metropolitan Major Offender’s Task Force took Rosemond into custody. He will go through the extradition process before returning to Cincinnati, police said.

The beatdown happened between Elm and Fourth Streets, with videos of the incident going viral on social media. The videos show two people being attacked, which included a woman who was left unconscious after being punched and kicked several times.

CINCINNATI RESIDENTS ON EDGE AFTER VIRAL BEATDOWN SPARKS CRIME CONCERNS: 'WHAT'S GONNA HAPPEN NEXT?'

Someone can be heard yelling racial slurs in a new video from the viral Cincinnati beatdown

New video of the viral Cincinnati beating shows individuals yelling racial slurs as the violence unfolds. (Jay Black)

One of the victims, identified as Holly, made a video update on her condition.

"It's been very, very hard, and I'm still recovering," Holly said in a video posted online. "I still have very bad brain trauma."

CINCINNATI BEATDOWN VICTIM REVEALS 'VERY BAD BRAIN TRAUMA' IN FIRST REMARKS SINCE VIRAL ASSAULT

Montianez Merriweather and Dekyra Vernon mugshots

Montianez Merriweather and Dekyra Vernon have been arrested in connection to a fight in Cincinnati that gained national attention over the weekend. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Holly said in a new video posted online by Benny Johnson that she is getting medical attention and thanked Americans for donating to a fundraiser aimed at supporting her.

"Thank you for helping me get the medical attention I need and making sure I’m not homeless because I can’t work until I get better," Holly said. "Each day, I'm feeling a little bit better and better."

She said externally, her injuries are healing but, "internally there is a lot of damage that has been done. I've been in and out of hospitals and specialists, and it's going to be an ongoing battle for a very long time."

Out of the approximately 100 people who saw the fight, only one called 911, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said. 

The battered and bruised face of Cincinnati beating victim, known only as Holly.

A photo showing the bruised face of a victim of the viral beating in Cincinnati, only identified as Holly. 

"Trust me when I say this, had the Cincinnati Police Department been notified in real time, our officers would have responded with urgency and force to protect life," Theetge said.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.