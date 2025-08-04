Andrew Schulz rips Trump for IVF campaign pledge 'flip-flop'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Andrew Schulz slammed President Donald Trump for not following through on his campaign pledge to provide universal coverage for IVF fertility treatments in a social media post Sunday.

In his Instagram stories, Schulz reposted a Washington Post report headlined, "Trump promised to mandate IVF care. The White House says there's no plans to do so."

Alongside the headline, Schulz wrote, "You don’t break your word. Your word breaks you."

The comedian and podcaster famously interviewed Trump and voted for him in the November election, but has been increasingly critical in recent weeks over what he perceives as broken promises from the president.

ANDREW SCHULZ TURNS ON TRUMP OVER BUDGET, WARS, EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS: ‘I VOTED FOR NONE OF THIS’

In his social media post, he blasted Trump for flip-flopping "once again" and directed his followers to a charity that helps pay for IVF services.

"For anyone that is looking for financial assistance with IVF (especially now that @realdonaldtrump flip-flopped once again on a campaign promise), please look into @babyquestgrants. It’s a wonderful charity that we are working with that specifically provides financial aid for fertility treatments," Schulz's post read.

Roughly one year ago, Trump pledged that he would mandate free in vitro fertilization treatment for women if he won a second term.

"I'm announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for — or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for — all costs associated with IVF treatment," Trump told supporters during a campaign rally in Michigan last August. "Because we want more babies, to put it nicely."

'PROMISES KEPT': TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO 'AGGRESSIVELY' MAKE IVF MORE AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE

In February, Trump signed an executive order expanding access to IVF and other fertility treatments through the reduction of out-of-pocket costs. The order directed the Domestic Policy Council to find ways to make IVF and other fertility treatments more affordable.

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. However, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the Washington Post in response to its report that the president's work to expand IVF access was ongoing.

"President Trump pledged to expand access to fertility treatments for Americans who are struggling to start families," Jackson said in a statement. "The Administration is committed like none before to using its authorities to deliver on this pledge."

TRUMP'S IDEA TO MAKE AMERICANS HAVE BABIES AGAIN GETS MIXED REVIEWS FROM EXPERTS



This is not the first time Schulz has taken aim at Trump. On a July 10 episode of his "Flagrant" podcast, Schulz complained about Trump, "Everything he campaigned on, I believe he wanted to do, and now he’s doing the exact opposite thing of every single f---ing thing."

Schulz specifically called out the president over increasing the national debt, funding foreign wars and the recent announcement that there was no Jeffrey Epstein "client list."

"There’ll be people, they’ll DM and say, ‘You see what your boy’s doing? You voted for this.’ I’m like, ‘I voted for none of this!’ He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I’ve voted for!" he said at the time.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.