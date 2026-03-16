Greg Bovino, face of Trump’s mass deportation campaign, to retire after controversial Minneapolis raids

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Greg Bovino, the U.S. Border Patrol commander who became the face of the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign before he was reassigned from his leadership role amid controversial immigration raids throughout the country, will retire.

Bovino was removed from his role as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commander at large in January amid the deaths of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis during immigration enforcement operations.

He announced his retirement in an interview with Breitbart.

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"The greatest honor of my entire life was to work alongside Border Patrol agents on the border and in the interior of the United States in some of the most challenging conditions the agency has ever faced," Bovino told the outlet. "Watching these agents out there giving it their all in some of the most dangerous of environments we have ever faced was humbling."

He returned to his role as Border Patrol sector chief in El Centro, California.

Bovino and his team were dispatched to Los Angeles in June 2025, where they arrested criminal illegal immigrants, sparking local outcry, including from Mayor Karen Bass, who confronted Bovino.

The events there were followed by operations in several other cities before deploying to Minneapolis.

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Over time, Bovino and federal immigration authorities came under heavy scrutiny from Democrats, who denounced them as being indiscriminate and aggressive. They were accused of targeting immigrants with no criminal records and even U.S. citizens.

In Minneapolis, agents were followed by civilians who were seen impeding law enforcement operations.

Good was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent as she drove forward in his direction, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

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Pretti was fatally shot after he approached immigration agents with a 9 mm handgun and resisted when they tried to disarm him, authorities said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DHS and the USBP.