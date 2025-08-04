Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Virginia

Danville, Virginia councilman faces possible 'years' of rehab after gasoline attack, boss says

Lee Vogler suffered severe burns covering 60% of his body in alleged attempted murder by acquaintance

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
The Virginia city councilman who was set on fire in an alleged murder attempt last week faces a "long, painful and uncertain recovery," his employer says.

Danville City Council member Lee Vogler, 39, works as director of marketing at Showcase Magazine. The magazine's owner, Andrew Brooks, says Vogler is now receiving care at the UNC Burn Clinic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

"His wife, Blair, and their children are by his side as he begins what will be a long, painful, and uncertain recovery," Brooks wrote. "He faces multiple surgeries, an extended hospital stay, and months – if not years – of rehabilitation."

The Dansville Police Department says Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, of Danville, allegedly forced his way into the Showcase Magazine's office building, poured a five-gallon bucket of gasoline on Vogler, and set him on fire.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes is accused of setting Danville, Va., Councilman Lee Vogler on fire on July 30, 2025.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes (left) is accused of setting Danville, Va., Councilman Lee Vogler (right) on fire on July 30, 2025. (Danville Police Department; @leevogler via Instagram)

Vogler now has severe burns covering roughly 60% of his body, with the wounds mostly on his torso.

Vogler identified Hayes during the attack, helping authorities make a quick arrest a few blocks away after Hayes fled the scene, police said.

Hayes later told police he intended for Vogler to perish in the fire, according to a report from the Associated Press. The court records were first reported by the Danville Register and Bee.

Virginia city councilman Lee Vogler was airlifted to the hospital after the attack.

Virginia city councilman Lee Vogler was airlifted to the hospital after the attack. (@leevogler via Instagram)

"Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support we’ve received in just 24 hours," Vogler's wife Blair said in a statement posted to a fundraising site that has raised more than $50,000 to support Vogler’s medical bills.

"We are deeply grateful for your prayers, messages, and generosity during this incredibly difficult time," she added. "Knowing our community is standing with us means more than words can express, and it has given us strength when we need it most. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts."

The alleged attempted murder happened at the Showcase Magazine building, where Danville, Va., Councilman Lee Vogler was working on July 30, 2025.

The alleged attempted murder happened at the Showcase Magazine building, where Danville, Va., Councilman Lee Vogler was working on July 30, 2025. (Google Maps)

Officials said Vogler, a Republican, and Hayes knew each other and that the incident stemmed from a "personal matter," not related to Vogler's position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation.

Hayes is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, according to officials. He is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch and the Assocaited Press contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.