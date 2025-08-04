Hikers rescued by helicopter from remote beach after rising tides cut off their only way out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dramatic video captures the moment two hikers were rescued after becoming stranded on a secluded beach near one of Point Reyes National Seashore’s most dangerous hazards.

The pair became trapped near Elephant Rock when rising tides cut off their only way out, according to a social media update from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

After spending several hours in the area, the hikers realized they were stuck and called emergency services, department spokesperson Emily Fuller said in a statement to SFGATE.

Due to the lack of safe access by land or sea, a helicopter crew was dispatched to carry out the rescue. Using a 100-foot line, responders hoisted the hikers from the beach after securing them in a "hot seat," a harness designed for aerial rescues.

The hikers were then flown to the Marin County Fire Department, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Video of the rescue shows the dramatic scene as a rescuer descends to the rocky shoreline, then lifts off with both hikers suspended above the water.

While Point Reyes is a popular destination for hiking and coastal exploration, it poses serious risks, the National Park Service warns.

"The ocean is among the most dangerous features at Point Reyes," the park’s website notes.

Visitors are cautioned about dangers such as powerful surf, unexpected "sneaker" waves, strong currents, polluted water, cold temperatures and hidden hot coals. There are no lifeguards, and the area features challenging terrain, including unstable cliffs and bluffs.

Fuller emphasized that some beach areas can become "completely locked in" once the tide rises, leaving no safe path out. She advised that anyone exploring the coastline should check tide charts and carry a reliable way to call for help.

"Having access to emergency communication is crucial," she added. "Some parts of the coastline don’t have cell service, so carrying a satellite communication device like a Garmin inReach could be a lifesaver."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and National Parks for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

