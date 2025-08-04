Charlamagne fires back after Trump's social media attack calls him a 'racist sleazebag'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne tha God doubled down on his criticism of President Donald Trump’s second term on Monday after Trump lashed out at the radio host in a fiery social media post.

During a wide-ranging interview Saturday on " My View with Lara Trump ," Charlamagne claimed that President Trump hadn’t delivered on his key campaign promises, such as improving the economy for the people who needed it the most.

"I wouldn’t give it a good rating, simply because the least of us are still being impacted by the worst," he said of Trump’s second term. He argued that the poorest Americans would be hurt by Trump’s "Big Beautiful Bill" because of its reforms to programs like Medicaid.

Trump responded by calling Charlamagne a "racist sleazebag" in a scathing Truth Social post on Sunday.

"He’s a low-IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth and knows nothing about me or what I have done," Trump wrote in the post, defending his record on the economy, the border, and foreign policy.

The feud continued Monday after Charlamagne responded to Trump on "The Breakfast Club."

He laughed off the personal insults about his intelligence and joked that some people might agree that he's a "sleazebag."

"I looked up the definition of sleazebag, says it’s 'a disgusting or despicable person.' Depending on who you ask, that may apply to me," Charlamagne remarked. "I personally prefer friendly, neighborhood a-hole."

But he rebutted the president's "racist" claim.

"He called me a racist," Charlamagne said in disbelief. "I didn't mention race, not one time on Lara Trump!"

The radio host suggested it was ironic for Trump to call him this while his administration was tackling diversity and civil rights programs.

"I didn't bring up the fact that President Trump issued an executive order directing oversight of institutions like the Smithsonian to remove or suppress narratives about systemic racism in Black history," he said.

"They want to reframe cultural memory to eliminate discussions of historical racial injustice. That, along with determination of diversity and civil rights programs, are considered very racist by a lot of civil rights advocates. I didn't even bring that up, okay? I was just talking to your base, letting your base know that you haven't kept the promises you made in regards to the economy," he continued.

Afterward, Charlamagne emphasized that he was "rooting" for Trump to succeed, so America could succeed.

"Believe it or not, I'm rooting for you, but I need you focused and, right now, you're not focused. Ok? We need you focused on two things: the economy and [Jeffrey] Epstein. I need you to keep the promises of a great economy and the promises of transparency with the Epstein files," he said.