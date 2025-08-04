Declining Democratic pride in America is troubling trend for party, analysts warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats in America are less proud of their country than they have ever been in recent years and that's a distressing trend for the party, an opinion piece in the Washington Post noted.

In a Monday opinion article from the Washington Post titled, "This isn’t the same Democratic Party as Trump’s first term," the piece noted Democrats are "significantly less likely to report being proud of America now than at any other time in recent history."

The article noted that in 2017, 67 percent of Democrats reported being "extremely proud" or "very proud" of their country, according to Gallup polling.

POLITICAL ANALYST SAYS DEMOCRATS ARE ALREADY WORRIED ABOUT THE 'BIG PROBLEM' OF WINNING BACK VOTERS FOR 2028

But in 2025, only 36 percent of Democrats are reportedly proud of their country.

President Donald Trump, whose first term began in 2017, is the reason for the drop in national pride among Democrats, according to the Washington Post.

"For Democrats, Trump seems to be driving the phenomenon — there were rapid dips in self-described national pride after both his election victories, with a modest rebound after his loss in between," the article, written by election data analysts Lakshya Jain and Harrison Lavelle, reads.

The analysis comes amid the rise nationally of far-left candidates like New York City mayoral contender Zohran Mamdani, a self-avowed democratic socialist.

LIZ PEEK: DEMOCRATS' IDENTITY CRISIS SHOWS NO SIGN OF GETTING BETTER. IT'S ACTUALLY GETTING WORSE

"All in all, the data shows that Democrats simply aren’t dealing with the same voter base they dealt with eight years ago," the piece reads. "On multiple policy fronts, from immigration to foreign policy, Democrats have steadily moved left — a reality that lines up closely with the party’s changing preferences on the approach to the Trump administration. The attitudinal shift might also explain why the Democratic base is receptive to politicians like Zohran Mamdani, a self-identified Democratic socialist."

Jain and Lavelle said the shift could be "ominous" for establishment Democrats, who are desperate to win Congress in 2026 to neutralize Trump's White House agenda.

"This shift may prove an ominous one for establishment Democrats, particularly as concerns about the overall age of the party’s congressional leaders grow among base voters. Observers and pundits alike will be wise to remember that the Democratic Party of 2026 is not the Democratic Party of 2018, even if the midterm dynamics seem similar."

