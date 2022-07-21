Biden's climate speech cancer confusion, Border Patrol agents rip Mayorkas claim and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘BOMBSHELL’ OR ‘GAFFE’? - Confusion ensues after Biden's claim during climate speech that oil refinery gave him cancer. Continue reading …

‘THEY ARE LIARS’ - Border Patrol agents slam Mayorkas' latest shocking claim about security. Continue reading …

UP IN ARMS - Media downplays ‘Good Samaritan’ narrative in mall shooting. Continue reading …

‘WHO DOES THIS?’ - Widow of slain Microsoft executive accuses his ex-wife of behaving oddly shortly after his murder. Continue reading …

ESCAPING THE IRON CURTAIN - I'm proud to be an American because I've lived without freedom, Karol Markowicz writes. Continue reading …

POLITICS

GUN CONTROL PUSH - Congressional panel approves first assault weapons ban bill in decades. Continue reading …



COMBATING CLIMATE CHANGE - Biden announces executive actions on 'climate crisis,' focuses on extreme heat and boosting offshore wind. Continue reading …



FREE FALL - Biden approval rating hits all-time low, only 19% support among Hispanics, poll shows. Continue reading …

CHINA COMPETITION - Republicans split on major China bill, as legislation barrels toward passage. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘THE CLIMATE WOULD THANK HIM’ - Bloomberg op-ed says Biden should set minimum gas price to encourage use of fossil fuel alternatives. Continue reading …

OMINOUS WARNING - Sen. Rand Paul sends message to Dr. Fauci: You'll have to testify under oath if GOP wins. Continue reading …

IT'S A ‘FULL’ WORLD - NYT Magazine asks: What if economic growth is ‘incurring more costs than gains?' Continue reading …

PICTURE THIS - Proud ‘Squad’ pic of AOC, Omar and co. after Supreme Court 'arrest’ invites mockery on Twitter. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - If Biden thinks his climate change executive action is going to win him voters, he's dumber than we thought. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON – Biden thinks he's the only branch of government. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - According to Democrats, the Earth's imminent destruction is because of climate change. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The Left thinks that anything that holds traditional American ideals has to be destroyed. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘DON’T STOP ‘BELIEVIN’ - Indiana school janitor wows internet with singing performance and is praised by Journey singer. Continue reading …



VERDICT IS IN - Jury reaches decision in shooting death of retired police captain during 2020 riots. Continue reading …

ROYAL CRUSH - New book reveals how Wham! star felt about Princess Diana’s being ‘smitten’ with him. Continue reading …

'BEYOND BELIEF' - Shocking video of 4-year-old shooting at police outside a McDonald's as they arrest dad. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The sky is falling yet again. According to Democrats, the earth's imminent destruction is now because of climate change. They really mean it this time. Now, naturally, the only way to save humanity is to give them more power."

- SEAN HANNITY

