NEW LOW: Biden approval rating hits all-time low, majority of Dems don't want him to run in 2024, poll shows

President Biden's approval rating among Americans has dropped to 31%, hitting a new all-time low of his presidency.

A Quinnipac University poll released Wednesday revealed the president's likeability only continues to nose-dive, after 71% of Americans said they do not want Biden to seek re-election in 2024. Among the Democrats that participated in the poll, only 40% said that they would like to see him run again, while 54% would not want the president to be the Democratic nominee.

According to the poll, 6 in 10 voters said they did not want to see former President Donald Trump run in the next presidential election. However, 69% of the Republicans that voted would like to see Trump as the GOP nominee, while 27% would not.

Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy stated alongside the polling results, "There's scant enthusiasm for a replay of either a Trump or Biden presidency. But while Trump still holds sway on his base, President Biden is underwater when it comes to support from his own party."

When asked if the election were held today which party voters would like to see control the U.S. House of Representatives, respondents were torn between parties with a roughly 50-50 split.

Only 28% said they approve of Biden's handling of the economy, while 66% disapprove of his job thus far.

The poll found that most Americans' biggest concern right now is inflation, as costs continue to rise and inflation last month reached a 40-year high of 9.1%.

"The Republicans hit a new high on disapproval, the Democrats fare little better, and SCOTUS is met with unprecedented disapproval," Malloy added, referring to the Supreme Court's 37% approval rating.

Despite Biden's plummeting approval rating among Americans, the president has teased a possible run for re-election in 2024. Trump has also made comments that insinuate a possible 2024 election bid, just as Republicans begin to veer their focus toward other GOP candidates they'd prefer to represent the party in the election.

The Quinnipac University poll was conducted July 14-18, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.