Laura Ingraham: Anything that holds traditional American ideals has to be destroyed

Laura Ingraham discussed how the Left has destroyed everything that holds a traditional American ideal and how volunteers to the military are gradually depleting on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Left is really good at destroying things. They destroyed education during the pandemic with all those school closures. They've destroyed respect for law enforcement — we see that all the time. They've destroyed historical markers, ripped down statues.

LAURA INGRAHAM: THEY WANT STRICT GOVERMENT CONTROL ON HOW BUSINESS OPERATES AND EVENTUALLY HOW WE LIVE

They destroyed entire city blocks to honor George Floyd. They destroyed independent medical practices with Obamacare. They destroyed free speech on college campuses. And they're hoping to destroy the Electoral College, the filibuster, the U.S. Senate, and if we let them, the Constitution itself. So basically anything that holds traditional American ideals has to be destroyed. And now it looks like they're on the path to destroy our all-volunteer military.

And as the media obsess on the fake climate change crisis, they're glossing over a real crisis: the gradual depletion of our military fighting force. And as a result, most Americans don't have a clue about how dire the situation is. So how bad is it? Well, the Army is right now short of its 60,000-soldier recruiting goal for the fiscal year by half — that's 30,000-soldier deficit. And for next year, it's expected to be even worse.

Don't forget, the Army had already reduced its annual recruiting target by 5,000 because of an earlier shortfall. And yes, we've known for months the problem is occurring across all military branches.

