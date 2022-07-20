Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Laura Ingraham: Anything that holds traditional American ideals has to be destroyed

Laura Ingraham highlights how the Left has destroyed American society

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: The real military destroyers Video

Angle: The real military destroyers

Laura Ingraham discusses how the Left has destroyed many facets of American life and how they are now destroying the military on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed how the Left has destroyed everything that holds a traditional American ideal and how volunteers to the military are gradually depleting on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Left is really good at destroying things. They destroyed education during the pandemic with all those school closures. They've destroyed respect for law enforcement — we see that all the time. They've destroyed historical markers, ripped down statues.

LAURA INGRAHAM: THEY WANT STRICT GOVERMENT CONTROL ON HOW BUSINESS OPERATES AND EVENTUALLY HOW WE LIVE

They destroyed entire city blocks to honor George Floyd. They destroyed independent medical practices with Obamacare. They destroyed free speech on college campuses. And they're hoping to destroy the Electoral College, the filibuster, the U.S. Senate, and if we let them, the Constitution itself. So basically anything that holds traditional American ideals has to be destroyed. And now it looks like they're on the path to destroy our all-volunteer military.

U.S. soldiers salute the flag of the USA during a welcome home ceremony for their colleagues who were part of a Task Force, deployed from South Korea to Iraq on October 2004. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

U.S. soldiers salute the flag of the USA during a welcome home ceremony for their colleagues who were part of a Task Force, deployed from South Korea to Iraq on October 2004. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

And as the media obsess on the fake climate change crisis, they're glossing over a real crisis: the gradual depletion of our military fighting force. And as a result, most Americans don't have a clue about how dire the situation is. So how bad is it? Well, the Army is right now short of its 60,000-soldier recruiting goal for the fiscal year by half — that's 30,000-soldier deficit. And for next year, it's expected to be even worse. 

Don't forget, the Army had already reduced its annual recruiting target by 5,000 because of an earlier shortfall. And yes, we've known for months the problem is occurring across all military branches. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Angle: The real military destroyers Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.