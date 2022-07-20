Sean Hannity: According to Democrats, the earth's imminent destruction is because of climate change

Sean Hannity discussed how the Biden administration plans to take executive actions on climate change and how Democrats think the climate will contribute to our imminent destruction on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: The sky is falling yet again. According to Democrats, the earth's imminent destruction is now because of climate change. They really mean it this time. Now, naturally, the only way to save humanity is to give them more power.

So today, your president, Joe Biden boarded Air Force One and for a short, well, high carbon footprint flight to Massachusetts and then went for a ride in a giant fleet of SUV's, gas-guzzling SUVs, specifically shipped from Washington, D.C., and then traveled to a dust-covered lot filled with diesel-powered excavators where an Italian company plans to manufacture underwater cables for wind turbines at some point in the future.

Now, as someone on Twitter put it, quote, Nothing screams reassurance like the President of the United States speaking live from an abandoned lot next door to a strip club near the airport. Biden was there to tout America's great transition to clean energy transition keyword and preview his big upcoming executive orders on climate change jobs start.

