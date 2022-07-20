Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity: According to Democrats, the earth's imminent destruction is because of climate change

Sean Hannity slams the Democrats preoccupation with climate change

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity discussed how the Biden administration plans to take executive actions on climate change and how Democrats think the climate will contribute to our imminent destruction on "Hannity."

This is not the first time the White House has had to issue a correction: Sean Hannity Video

SEAN HANNITY: IN REALITY, THEY WANT YOU TO FEEL PAIN

SEAN HANNITY: The sky is falling yet again. According to Democrats, the earth's imminent destruction is now because of climate change. They really mean it this time. Now, naturally, the only way to save humanity is to give them more power. 

So today, your president, Joe Biden boarded Air Force One and for a short, well, high carbon footprint flight to Massachusetts and then went for a ride in a giant fleet of SUV's, gas-guzzling SUVs, specifically shipped from Washington, D.C., and then traveled to a dust-covered lot filled with diesel-powered excavators where an Italian company plans to manufacture underwater cables for wind turbines at some point in the future. 

Biden warned that climate change represents a "clear and present danger" to the nation, as he outlined new executive action aimed at tackling global warming. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, as someone on Twitter put it, quote, Nothing screams reassurance like the President of the United States speaking live from an abandoned lot next door to a strip club near the airport. Biden was there to tout America's great transition to clean energy transition keyword and preview his big upcoming executive orders on climate change jobs start.

This article was written by Fox News staff.