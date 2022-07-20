Proud ‘Squad’ pic of AOC, Omar and co. after Supreme Court 'arrest’ invites mockery on Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users torched Representative Cori Bush, D-Mo., and the members of "The Squad" on Tuesday after the congresswoman posted a photo celebrating the progressive lawmakers for being arrested while protesting at the Supreme Court Wednesday.

During a raucous pro-abortion protest outside the Supreme Court, Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and other progressive lawmakers were arrested after disobeying police orders to vacate the premises.

After the liberals lawmakers regrouped from their arrests, Bush took a triumphant photo with the Squad and posted it to Twitter, seemingly bragging about how despite the fact that they were victimized by the Supreme Court and the Capitol police, they will continue the fight.

Bush’s social media caption for the photo read, "The Supreme Court will not stop us. Even though they arrested us, we won’t stop our organizing, agitating, and legislating for justice. We got us."

Though considering the controversy already swirling around the Wednesday arrests – namely the myriad of accusations that AOC and Omar were pretending to be handcuffed when video indicated they weren’t – Bush’s tweet earned ire and mockery on Twitter.

Washington Post columnist Tim Young mocked how The Squad didn’t look too roughed up by the cops in Bush’s photo. He tweeted, "You guys look super arrested here..."

Republican communications expert Matt Whitlock blasted them for pretending to be inconvenienced by the police for the photo op, writing, "This is such embarrassing cosplay. Pass a bill or stop taking a taxpayer funded salary."

"Privilege is getting arrested and immediately getting to take an empowering selfie afterward," snarked radio host Joe Cunningham.

Executive director of America Matters, Jim Hanson, asked, "Isn't it fun to play protest? No actual arrests. No handcuffs. No jail time. No fines. No."

"If anyone needed a group photo of the most ridiculous attention seekers in Congress, here you go," tweeted conservative influencer group, Chicks On The Right.

Conservative actor Adam Baldwin mocked the Squad, tweeting, "’Arrested.’"

Conservative radio host Gerry Callahan tweeted, "This is what it looks like when you're part of the Establishment. No worries about being held without bail, imprisoned without formal charges, locked in solitary for a year, denied visits from your family. It sure pays to be dutiful friend of the Regime."

Podcaster and Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter tweeted, "Racist LARPing [Live action role playing] on the taxpayer dime. #ScumOfTheEarth."