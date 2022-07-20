Biden's cancer claim shocks Twitter users: Either 'biggest bombshell' or 'biggest gaffe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A clip of President Joe Biden appearing to claim in a speech that he has cancer sparked alarm on Twitter Wednesday.

Biden was visiting a former coal power plant in Somerset, Mass., to discuss new executive orders to fight climate change.

While discussing the harm caused by emissions from oil refineries, Biden referenced his childhood home in Delaware and said that he and many other people he grew up with now "have" cancer.

"My mother droves us rather than us being able to walk and guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," Biden said.

Various Twitter users immediately jumped on the clip wondering whether the comment was another gaffe or a bombshell admission.

"Cancer? This is either the biggest bombshell in presidential history or the biggest gaffe," RealClearPolitics founder Tom Bevan tweeted.

Independent Women’s Forum senior fellow Beverly Hallberg wrote, "Pro Tip: Don't say you have cancer when you don't."

Conservative writer Chad Felix Greene tweeted, "From the people who hyperventilated over demanding Trump told people to inject themselves with bleach, they sure are trying hard to avoid, 'I and so many people my age have cancer because of windshield wipers cleaning oil off my car.'"

Washington Times columnist Tim Young joked, "Maybe Joe Biden meant to say that he, himself is a cancer to America."

"If Biden DOESN’T/DIDN’T have cancer, this isn’t ‘misspeaking’ or a speech impediment. It’s just the latest in a long line of fabulist talking points everyone has let him off the hook for over the years," political consultant Ellen Carmichael wrote.

Although many users were surprised by the statement, some journalists, including the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler and Politico’s Sam Stein, claimed that Biden was referring to his past skin cancer removal.

"How dumb is this tweet? Check out Biden's medical report. Before he became president, he'd had non-melanoma skin cancers removed. Has no one at @RNCResearch ever had this common procedure?" Kessler tweeted.

Kessler also posted a screenshot from a White House physician report from 2021 that mentioned, ""It is well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth. He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency." The tweet was later shared by deputy press secretary Andrew Bates.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich later reported that a White House official confirmed Biden was referring to his past removal of skin cancer and had only mistakenly used the present tense.

As Biden announced new executive orders to tackle climate change, a new Quinnipac University poll revealed that the president’s approval rating reached a new low at 31%. The poll also showed that 71% of Americans do not want him to run again in 2024 with only 40% of Democrats admitting they would like to see him as the presidential nominee.