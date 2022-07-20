Rand Paul sends message to Fauci: You'll have to testify under oath if GOP wins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., issued a warning to Dr. Anthony Fauci: If the GOP takes back Congress in the midterms, be prepared to testify under oath regarding the coronavirus pandemic. On "America Reports" Wednesday, Paul argued the American people deserve the truth and answers on whether there was a cover-up for a lab leak in China.

SEN. RAND PAUL: I think it's very good news for the truth. If he's going to stick around, we'll wait to see if it happens. But if he's in public employment, we will subpoena him. He will have to appear and testify under oath. If Republicans take charge of the House or the Senate or both, he will have to testify under oath because a million Americans died. And we want to know about was there a cover-up in trying to suppress any link to the lab in China? I do fully believe this virus, this pandemic that killed 6 million people around the world, leaked from the lab. But I think there was a concerted effort by him and his colleagues to cover this up and make sure it didn't come to light, that the NIH was funding that lab and that there was reasonable scientific evidence that suggests that it came from the lab. So he's going to be made to testify under oath. And I hope he sticks around because we do have some questions.

