Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

STALKING HIS PREY – Hunter partied with the world's elite on the taxpayers' dime as criminal probe simmered. Continue reading …

PARTY’S OVER – New York Dems torch Biden over migrant crisis: 'Needs to get his act together.' Continue reading …



FIGHTING TALK – Former VP Mike Pence slams Trump and his GOP ‘imitators’ for lurching away from conservatism. Continue reading …

‘PEEPING’ SCANDAL – TV host praises trans sorority member accused of watching female members with ‘erection.’ Continue reading …

PUSHING BACK – Physicians speak out about masks, viruses – and the potential for future mandates. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘SHOULD BE LEFT TO THE VOTERS’ – GOP candidate weighs in on state efforts to catapult Trump off of the ticket. Continue reading …

‘FAKE NEWS’ - Liberal outlet forced to publish editor's note after being duped on phony Trump interview story. Continue reading …

NO MORE POLITICAL ‘BLOOD SPORTS’ – Voters say they feel 'stuck,' don't want Trump-Biden rematch. Continue reading …

BACK ON – Judge rules Georgia can resume ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

'SHE AIN'T SAY ONE DAMN THING WRONG' – Charlamagne Tha God hails Nikki Haley's push against aging politicians. Continue reading …

FITTING THE NARRATIVE – Climate scientist admits editing paper to fit 'preapproved narratives.’ Continue reading …

‘WHY THE HELL’ IS THIS HAPPENING? – ‘View’ hosts in disbelief that Trump is close to Biden in polls. Continue reading …

‘NONSENSE’ - Biden mocked online after announcing return to indoor masking. Continue reading …

OPINION

THOMAS HEMPHILL AND PHIL LONGSTREET – Embracing AI means we must mitigate risks to firms, industries, consumers and society. Continue reading …

BILL CASSIDY – Biden plans even bigger student loan handout, dumping the bill on you. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats are playing a cruel hoax on America. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden arresting his opponent is hurting him. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden walks out of Medal of Honor ceremony before the event was even over. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – This may be the greatest ongoing parody since the Biden presidency. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘HAUNTING REMINDER’ – Resurfaced tapes reveal King Charles’ ‘devastating’ reaction to Harry’s birth. Continue reading …

BLINDED BY THE FOG – Anti-theft system deploys new tactic to deter smash-and-grab robbers as retail theft soars. Continue reading …

‘INSANITY’ – Public elementary school reinstates COVID mask requirements, demands 3rd graders wear N95s. Continue reading …

‘CYCLOPS’ – Sharon Osbourne details facelift nightmare. Continue reading

SURPRISING SURF MATES: Watch as this surfer takes to the waves with a very unusual companion aboard. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Proud Boys leader sentenced in January 6 case. See video …

WATCH: We need immigrant workers in this country: Steve Moore. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Now, if you didn't believe me then, well, you should now. Now, it's kind of a cynical, cruel hoax the Democrats are playing on America because from day one, Joe Biden has been president in name only. Our enemies know it and our allies – like the Israeli president in July – they're cringing."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.