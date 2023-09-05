Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are playing a cruel hoax on America

Angle: The fall-out from a figurehead presidency Video

Angle: The fall-out from a figurehead presidency

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says President Biden was conveniently helped by COVID and the DC Press Corps on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds President Biden’s leadership on "The Ingraham Angle" and takes a look back at her previous predictions. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Back in the spring of 2020, it was clear to us that Biden would be kind of a hologram candidate, conveniently helped by COVID and the D.C. press corps, and the "Angle" told you what the real dynamic would be if Biden actually won the presidency. 

MARCH 2020: He's just going to be a figurehead president. Americans won't be voting for a man who can articulate a serious policy agenda, let alone defend it. They'll be voting for the party machine's geriatric puppet.

VOTERS SAY THEY FEEL 'STUCK,' DON'T WANT TRUMP-BIDEN REMATCH: NO MORE POLITICAL 'BLOOD SPORTS' 

Now, if you didn't believe me then, well, you should now. Now, it's kind of a cynical, cruel hoax the Democrats are playing on America because from day one, Joe Biden has been president in name only. Our enemies know it and our allies — like the Israeli president in July — they're cringing. 

 

So, aren't the Democrats embarrassed? Why do they stick with this guy? Because he's wrecked everything he's touched. Migrants from his open border — they're overrunning our cities — and inflation, it's a nightmare for working families. 

