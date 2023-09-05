LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are playing a cruel hoax on America

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds President Biden’s leadership on "The Ingraham Angle" and takes a look back at her previous predictions.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Back in the spring of 2020, it was clear to us that Biden would be kind of a hologram candidate , conveniently helped by COVID and the D.C. press corps, and the "Angle" told you what the real dynamic would be if Biden actually won the presidency.

MARCH 2020: He's just going to be a figurehead president. Americans won't be voting for a man who can articulate a serious policy agenda, let alone defend it. They'll be voting for the party machine's geriatric puppet.

VOTERS SAY THEY FEEL 'STUCK,' DON'T WANT TRUMP-BIDEN REMATCH: NO MORE POLITICAL 'BLOOD SPORTS'

Now, if you didn't believe me then, well, you should now. Now, it's kind of a cynical, cruel hoax the Democrats are playing on America because from day one, Joe Biden has been president in name only. Our enemies know it and our allies — like the Israeli president in July — they're cringing.

So, aren't the Democrats embarrassed? Why do they stick with this guy? Because he's wrecked everything he's touched. Migrants from his open border — they're overrunning our cities — and inflation, it's a nightmare for working families.