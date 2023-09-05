Voters say they feel 'stuck,' don't want Trump-Biden rematch: No more political 'blood sports'

Voters are exploring their options ahead of the 2024 presidential election and some do not want to see another Trump vs. Biden matchup.

Binghamton University Student Alexandria Chun, former NYPD Lieutenant Sammy Ravelo, and Republican voter Shannon Miller joined "Fox & Friends," Tuesday, to discuss the candidates they like and why they are considering candidates other than Trump and Biden.

In response to a Wall Street Journal poll that has Trump and Biden tied at 46%, Ravelo, a Democratic voter said, "from my vantage point, I don't see Biden tied with Trump right now. I think I see Trump has a small lead because Biden's leadership, I think it's been lacking."

Ravelo, who favors Robert F. Kennedy Jr., predicted, "if the choice is between Trump and Biden, a lot of people that I know on the Democratic side will probably end up voting for Trump."

Chun, an independent voter, said, "we're stuck choosing between Trump and Biden, and I think a lot of voters just don't know what to expect. It's really early in the game, so we will see."

Chun said she likes Republican contender Nikki Haley.

"I feel like she has a lot of energy. She has strong leadership. She has a fantastic track record, and she chooses to prioritize the issues that myself and a lot of people within my generation care about."

Chun said she was impressed by Haley's performance in the debates and believes she has time to make up for her low polling.

Miller, a Republican voter, explained why she likes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I think he's great. He shows strong leadership in so many forefronts in Florida. He's crushing it. I mean, he's doing more than I expected him to do."

Miller said she feels uncomfortable with a potential Biden and Trump rematch.

"I think that I have so many questions in reference to Trump and his indictment. His head's not in the game. It's not that I'm against him. I just don't see him focusing on what we really need for the country."

"I'm not interested in the political blood sports. I want to see a leader who cares about the issues that actually impact me and my future," said Chun.

Ravelo emphasized that it is time for a change, as polling over the past year has consistently shown voters do not want a Trump-Biden rematch.

"The Ukraine war, the economy, immigration. We probably have a grade D or F on all those issues. And it's happening on Biden's watch."

Miller said she wants a leader who will fight for parental rights.

"I need a president that's going to fight, and I need a president that's going to tell a governor, if we get an elected Democrat governor, that this is wrong," she said.

