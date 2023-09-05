Biden's return to indoor masking draws scorn online: 'Such nonsense fearmongering'

Social media users mocked the news that President Biden will return to masking indoors Tuesday.

Following a statement that first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre updated the press room on precautions that the president will be taking for the foreseeable future.

"I can tell you that the first lady is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain in Delaware for the week," Jean-Pierre said. "President Biden tested negative last night for COVID-19 and tested negative again today. He’s not experiencing any symptoms. As far as the steps he is taking since the president was with the first lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance."

She added, "As has been the practice in the past, the president will remove his mask when sufficiently distant from others indoors and while outside as well."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG GETS COVID FOR THIRD TIME, MISSES SHOW’S RETURN FROM HIATUS

The return to indoor masking ignited backlash online from X users, who complained about the possibility of mask mandates returning.

Chad Gilmartin, deputy spokesperson for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, reminded his followers, "’I’m going to shut down the virus.’—Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign promise."

"The conspiracy theorists were right again. These loony psychopaths are going to try to bring masks back. Nope. We aren’t playing this time," cryptocurrency entrepreneur Bruce Fenton wrote.

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich commented, "Your regular reminder that masks are garbage against COVID/Wuhan coronavirus and do not work. In fact, they cause harm with lung damage and cancerous materials. Not to mention the massive environmental pollution."

"Biden masking again because he’s been around Jill is such nonsense fearmongering," investigative reporter Emily Miller wrote.

Podcast host Bryan Dean Wright joked, "Good. Easier to spot crazy people."

"They never stop. They never quit," RealClearInvestigations editor-at-large Benjamin Weingarten posted.

MSNBC MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR TELLS AMERICANS TO START WEARING MASKS AGAIN AFTER UPTICK IN COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS

Jean-Pierre also said that Biden will be tested on a regular "cadence" as determined by his physician and that all travelers will be tested before his trip to India Thursday.

"We are in a very good position to deal with COVID-19 in the fall, and we’re going to continue to listen to the experts as we move forward," Jean-Pierre said.

According to a statement from the first lady’s communications office last year, Jill Biden was double-vaccinated and twice boosted against the coronavirus. She is currently staying at the family's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as she recovers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This marks the second time Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19. The first time was in August 2022 when the first lady was staying at a private residence in South Carolina.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.