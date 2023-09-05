Sharon Osbourne recalls 'terrible' facelift that made her 'look like a Cyclops': 'Not a dirty little secret'

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her experiences going under the knife.

The TV personality is teaming up with her family for "The Osbournes Podcast," premiering Sept. 12.

In the revived series, the Osbournes candidly discuss current events and look back at their roller coaster lives in Hollywood.

In a clip shared Monday, Jack Osbourne jokingly compared his mom’s plastic surgery to the upkeep of a car.

SHARON OSBOURNE DETAILS VOMITING 'ALL THE TIME' AND FEELING 'SO NAUSEOUS' ON WEIGHT LOSS DRUG OZEMPIC

"I thought you had, like, a two or three-year tuneup," said the 37-year-old. "Every 5,000 miles, mom goes in for a tuneup."

The wife of "Prince of Darkness" Ozzy Osbourne told Fox News Digital it’s "really important" for her to be honest about her procedures.

"You can’t suddenly go out, and you’ve just had a full facelift and not talk about it," the 70-year-old explained. "It’s the elephant in the room. … Everybody knows you’ve done something. So, you might as well break that embarrassing silence and say, ‘Oh, do you like it?’ And it’s ridiculous. It’s not a sin to do it.

"It’s not," she stressed. "It’s your personal choice. There should be no stigma to it. If I want to go and have [my] chin done or whatever it is, it’s my choice. And I don’t hide the fact. And I’ll give people the truth about it."

While Osbourne is all for anyone getting their own "tuneup," she urges them to learn the risks that come with plastic surgery.

And she speaks from personal experience. In October 2021, Osbourne had a botched facelift that left her physically and emotionally scarred.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I went to a surgeon who I’d used before," said Osbourne. "He did such a terrible job. I mean, I looked like a Cyclops. It was the worst thing ever. One eye was higher than the other. I got some scarring … down by my nostril to the side of my lip, which I never had before. I can’t even begin to tell you what this guy did to me. And then I had to wait for that to heal. And then I went to another surgeon who put it all right for me."

Osbourne previously told The Sunday Times she regretted the costly facelift, a nearly six-hour operation that made her look like she needed "a hunchback" to complete the nightmare look. A "horrified" Ozzy even told his wife, "I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone." The outlet noted that, after the second procedure, Osbourne's face needed to settle in.

"It was scary – really scary," she admitted. "And I went to a really good guy. It wasn’t some backstreet guy. This guy is voted in the top five surgeons in America. [But] nothing is guaranteed, is it? If you push it, something’s going to happen. It can’t always come out [perfect]. I’ve had my ups and downs with [plastic surgery], definitely.

"I should start a podcast about plastic surgery," Osbourne chuckled. "Because I’ve had so much of it done. I should be able to give advice to people."

Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, admitted to Fox News Digital she was hesitant about getting work done.

"There are things that I want to do, but I’m too scared when it comes to pain," said the 38-year-old, who gave birth to a baby boy at the end of 2022.

KELLY OSBOURNE ADMITS 'FAT-SHAMING' FEARS MADE HER HIDE FROM PUBLIC DURING HER PREGNANCY

"I’m a p---- when it comes to pain," she said. "I don’t like being in pain. I don’t like being uncomfortable in that way. [But] there are things that I would like to fix. I’d love a tummy tuck after having the baby, but no, I’m not doing it. And a lot of people think that I’ve had plastic surgery, but I am so honest about what I’ve done and what I haven’t done.

"[People constantly say], ‘She’s had too much stuff done to her face,’" Kelly continued. "That’s all my comments section says. And I’m like, ‘But I’ve only ever had Botox.’ But then I’m like, ‘Thank you. That’s a compliment if you think I’ve had a facelift.’"

Sharon said plastic surgery is so common these days there’s no point in hiding it, especially from her 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

"Plastic surgery now is worldwide," said the mother of three. "It’s no biggie anymore. It just isn’t. But the press especially loves to make it bigger than it actually is. And then people don’t want to talk about the work they’ve had done. And if they don’t want to, they shouldn’t. But you can’t hide the fact.

"You can’t hide the fact that you’ve had it, no matter how good the surgery, because there’s always a before and after picture," Osbourne shared. "And the way social media is, there is somebody out there that will spot what you’ve had done. You might as well own it. And it’s no disgrace. It’s not a dirty little secret. … There’s a lot of shame around it, and it doesn’t make sense.

"You should be allowed to look and feel however you want to."

SHARON OSBOURNE GIVES UPDATE ON OZZY'S 'TORTUROUS' HEALTH ISSUES SINCE ANNOUNCING HIS RETIREMENT

In the podcast, Jack tells his family about reported scientific research that could eventually pause the aging process.

"Have you guys seen that they think in the next, like, five years, they’re going to completely halt aging?" said the 37-year-old.

"It’s too late for me," Sharon replied. "I’ll be f------ 75!"