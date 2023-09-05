View hosts in disbelief that Trump close to Biden in polls: 'Why the hell' is this happening?

"The View" co-hosts appeared to be in disbelief over the idea that Donald Trump and President Biden were neck-and-neck in the polls, concluding it was because the former president's supporters were being motivated by his indictments.

The hosts were discussing Donald Trump, referencing a recent Wall Street Journal poll that found both Biden and Trump would receive 46% support in a hypothetical rematch.

"Donald Trump is still polling near 60% in the GOP primary and I’ve been asking myself how is that possible? We’re the party of law and order and I put the blame at the feet of some of the GOP candidates running against him," Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

"Here’s what I’ll tell you, from March of 2024 to July he is going to be on trial in two different trials in Washington, D.C. So that’s from Super Tuesday to the nominating convention in July. I think it’s like 95% chance barring some major outside factor he will be the GOP nominee and we have to ask ourselves, is that what our country wants? A potentially convicted felon. The flip side, which I pose to you guys, why the hell is he head-to-head, neck and neck with Joe Biden?" she continued.

Co-host Joy Behar said, "we'll get to that," but Sara Haines said her theory was that Trump supporters were being motivated by indictments against the former president.

"This is a legal problem, and I don't understand how anyone can say, ‘this is okay,’" she continued.

Sunny Hostin said it was, "power before country" and "party before country," adding that it was a "shame."

If the 2024 presidential election were held today between Trump and Biden, the WSJ poll found the two candidates split at 46% support each. Eight percent remain undecided. With third-party candidates thrown into the mix, Trump leads Biden 40% to 39%.

ABC host George Stephanopoulos admitted the poll was "shocking" on Sunday as well and asked his "This Week" panel why it might be the case.

"It is kind of shocking in a way, that despite all of the baggage that Donald Trump carries, he’s tied with Joe Biden right now," Stephanopoulos said.

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile said she found the poll's findings alarming, echoing other Democrats who warned it could be bad news for President Biden.

Brazile said Democrats need to find a way to reach "young Black and Latino voters."

