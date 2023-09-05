Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden attended 4 state dinners as Rosemont Seneca chairman, 2 state dinners during federal probe

Hunter attended state dinner for Indian PM just two days after striking plea deal, which has since collapsed

By Jessica Chasmar , Cameron Cawthorne Fox News
Published
Hunter Biden attended at least six U.S. state dinners during the Obama and Biden administrations, including four when he was chairman of his now-defunct investment firm and two while being federally investigated over his business dealings with the firm.

President Biden has shown no signs of trying to distance himself from his embattled son, appearing alongside him in recent months during multiple public events despite Hunter's legal troubles, including taking him on an official state trip to Ireland in April.

On June 22, just two days after it was announced Hunter and federal prosecutors had struck a plea deal, which has since fallen apart, the first son was seen hobnobbing among Washington’s elite during a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Modi at the White House.

Hunter Biden at the state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Modi

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, during a state dinner at the White House June 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

HUNTER BIDEN TRAVELED TO AT LEAST 15 COUNTRIES WITH VP DAD: ‘I CAN CATCH A RIDE WITH HIM’

The lavish affair came more than six months after Hunter attended his dad’s first state dinner at the White House for French President Emmanuel Macron Dec. 1, 2022.

At the time of the dinners, Hunter was at the center of a years-long federal investigation into his business dealings and tax affairs, which continues today.

Hunter and federal prosecutors in Delaware announced a plea deal June 20, which included misdemeanor tax crimes and a diversion agreement on a felony gun charge, but it deteriorated in court.

US President Joe Biden, right, and Emmanuel Macron, France's president

President Biden, right, and Emmanuel Macron, France's president, toast during a state dinner on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Dec. 1, 2022. (Chris Klpeonis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

During the Obama administration, when his father was vice president and he was founder and chairman of Rosemont Seneca Partners, Hunter attended at least four state dinners.

Hunter attended Obama’s first state dinner Nov. 24, 2009, for Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, five months after he co-founded his firm with Devon Archer and Chris Heinz.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) bows to members of the Indian delegation

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, left, bows to members of the Indian delegation while waiting with Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill before a state arrival ceremony for Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hosted by President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House Nov. 24, 2009, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Hunter later attended a state dinner for British Prime Minister David Cameron March 14, 2012.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L), British Prime Minister David Cameron, and Vice President Joe Biden (R)

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and British Prime Minister David Cameron laugh as Vice President Joe Biden, right, makes a joke about asking his Irish ancestors for forgiveness for hosting Cameron for lunch at the State Department March 14, 2012, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Roughly two years later, Hunter attended a state dinner for French President François Hollande Feb. 11, 2014.

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with French President Francois Hollande

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with French President François Hollande as U.S. Secretary John Kerry, left, and President Barack Obama look on during Hollande's state visit to the White House Feb. 11, 2014, in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

He attended Obama’s final state dinner more than two years later on Oct. 18, 2016, for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

During that dinner, Hunter was listed as representing his firm. "Mr. Hunter Biden, Chairman, Rosemont Seneca Advisors," the official guest list states.

US Vice President Joe Biden (C) shakes hands with wife of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi

Vice President Joe Biden, center, shakes hands with Agnese Landini, wife of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, during a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn at the White House Oct. 18, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Zach Gibson/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN'S NARRATIVE ON NEVER DISCUSSING BUSINESS DEALS WITH HUNTER CONTINUES TO CRUMBLE

Hunter was also invited to multiple State Department luncheons during his dad’s vice presidency, including three for China, where Hunter pursued multiple business deals, previous reporting has shown.

Obama held a state dinner for Mexican President Felipe Calderón May 19, 2010, where Hunter's Mexican business associate, Carlos Slim, was in attendance.

The New York Post reported in 2021 that Hunter and Slim were both invited to a State Department luncheon during Calderon’s visit, which was hosted by Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Vice President Joseph R. Biden hosted Mexico's President Felipe Calderon

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, center, speaks with Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, second from left, and others during a luncheon for Mexico's President Felipe Calderón and his wife Margarita Zavala at the U.S. State Department May 19, 2010, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

The next year, Obama held a state dinner for Chinese President Hu Jintao Jan. 19, 2011. Earlier that day, Hunter and Archer attended a State Department luncheon that VP Biden held for Hu.

"You are seated at the same table as a guy who looks like he is the #3 at the Embassy," Schwerin wrote Hunter in an email just before the luncheon on Jan. 19, 2011. "He'd be the guy to ask for Guardian. Looks like you, Devon, and Paul are all at the same table. Also Ron Klain and Markell at your table. All subject to change, per Carlos. Also, Ann Curry from Today, SB Woo and John Cooney."

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Chinese President Hu Jintao and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton

(L to R) U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Chinese President Hu Jintao and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton raise their glasses for a toast during a luncheon at the U.S. State Department in 2011 in Washington, D.C. (rendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital previously reported that Hunter used the same event as a networking opportunity to help one of his firm's clients secure an event at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C.

A letter from then-Vice President Biden to Archer one day after the luncheon for Hu thanked Archer for attending the event.

"I apologize for not getting a chance to talk to you at the luncheon yesterday," Biden wrote to Archer Jan. 20, 2011, according to the letter previously reported by Fox News. "I was having trouble getting away from hosting President Hu. I hope I get a chance to see you again soon with Hunter. I hope you enjoyed the lunch. Thanks for coming."

Biden then included a handwritten note: "Happy you guys are together."

Biden note to Archer

Fox has obtained a 2011 letter from Vice President Joe Biden to Devon Archer thanking him for attending a lunch.  (Fox News )

Hunter was later invited to at least three more state luncheons — two for China and one for India — during his dad’s vice presidency, according to emails on his laptop, though it is unclear if he attended.

The White House and Hunter’s lawyer did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

