Sean Hannity: Biden walks out of Medal of Honor ceremony before the event was even over

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to a "dazed" and "confused" Joe Biden at Tuesday's Medal of Honor ceremony and recent polling over the president's age concerns in his opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: According to a new Wall Street Journal poll, 73% of you, the American people, you believe Biden is too old to run for re-election. Now, the same poll found that two-thirds of Democrats, they also think Joe Biden is too old for another term. Right on cue today, the president got confused and dazed, and well he walked out during a medal of Honor ceremony before the event was even over.

Please, somebody help this guy… Can someone show me where the ice cream machine is? Anyway, by the way, and a half-hearted attempt at virtue signaling – Biden is wearing a face mask once again, but apparently takes it off in crowded rooms. Looks like he's trying to follow the science, his version of it anyway again. Or maybe the instructions on the note card weren't very clear or written a big enough font.

The simple truth. The complete reality is this – your President, Joe Biden, is incapable of doing even the most simple, the most basic tasks. So his staffers are now forced to spoon-feed him everything. Biden's mental and physical struggles are also probably why he spends so much time on vacation. You know, so far, 40% of his days are spent away from the White House. A whopping 384 days so far and he hasn't even finished three years. He is now on track to take more time off than any other president in the history of this country, much of it at the beach, as you can see in his beach chair, which he struggles to pull around. And according to Joe, he's actually not on vacation. That's what he said. He's now apparently homeless. You can't make this stuff up.

